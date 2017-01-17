Piers Morgan has said that a viral video of a Taylor Swift impersonator is "creepy", after a clip was shown on Good Morning Britain.

7-year-old Xia Vigor was filmed performing on a Filipino talent show, Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, where she sang Swift's song 'You Belong With Me' and wore similar outfits and makeup to the pop star.

Watching a clip with Richard Arnold and Susanna Reid on GMB, Morgan said: "It's one of the creepiest things I've ever watched."

Arnold added that he found it "slightly unsettling... that we're celebrating that sort of thing and it's trending worldwide".

"How old is she?" Morgan asked. "It's not good. The whole sexualisation of young girls like this, I don't like it at all I'm afraid, and the is my withering verdict.

"Everyone is saying 'Oh it's so cute'... it's not cute. Don't like it. It just means that millions of young girls are going to be slapping on makeup and lipstick and all that. It's not right."

Xia's performance on the show became a sensation on social media and was praised in publications around the world, with the original clip receiving more than 1.4 million views.

Mimicking Swift's mannerisms, hair toss, facial expressions and outfits proved a hit with judges.

Xia, who is a child actress, also covered Selena Gomez's 'Love You Like A Love Song' on the same show.