*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3, EPISODE 12*

She’s finally back.

But what games have Mark Frost and David Lynch been playing with us? Audrey Horne was the jewel in the crown, the fan favourite, the star of Tumblr posts and embroidered patches aplenty. To quietly withhold her until well into the second half of the season – is that to lay bare in front of our own eyes the absurdist excesses of our own nostalgia?

And to re-introduce her in such a strange, untriumphant way as well? There were no red heels, no saddle shoes, no fingers dancing along the rims of coffee cups, or hypnotic tunes on the jukebox. Instead, Sherilyn Fenn’s Audrey seems utterly changed.

No longer the sweet, yet manipulative girl dreamily yearning for so much more than was even in her reach; this Audrey is like a tiger roaring to be freed from its cage.

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

Appearing only in one, largely unconnected scene, Audrey rails against her husband Charlie, who she’s desperate to get a divorce from; all while she frets wildly over the disappearance of her lover Billy, who is namechecked in episode 7 by a stranger running into the diner looking for him.

To Charlie, she hurls an endless line of insults - “Spineless, no balls loser!” – and her own frustrations over the situation, especially when Charlie declines to share with her the information he learned over the phone from the last person to see Billy, seem to echo our own bafflement.

How could this be Audrey’s return? This is Lynch twisting the knife. The rudest awakening from our rose-tinted slumbers; Twin Peaks wasn’t what we remembered it, and it’s certainly far from it now. It’s that feeling which explains the sense of exhaustion in the town’s other inhabitants.

It’s in Ben Horne’s mournful speech about the childhood bike given to him by his father when he was child: “I loved that bike that my father got for me”; the way he and Sheriff Truman speak so quietly about Harry S. Truman’s illness; or a shaken Sarah Palmer’s grocery store breakdown which ends in her screaming, “Something happened to me. I don’t feel good”.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.



The residents of Twin Peaks fight so hard to continue their simple existences in the face of such a momentously changed world. Evil seems rampant. Ben must face the reality that his son Richard was not only responsible for the hit-and-run that killed a young boy, but that he committed attempted murder against the only eyewitness to his crime.

Audrey says nothing on that subject, and seems to have no awareness of her son’s actions. Furthermore, Ben’s chilling words that Richard has no father seem to confirm our worst fears: is Richard the son of Bad Dale?

Twin Peak’s voracious anti-nostalgia stance sprung up in other ways this week, with the episode’s moments of strange humours almost seeming to mock the whole solemnity of the current situation.

Gordon Cole did some serious work in finally inviting Tammy to work on the ‘Blue Rose’ task force, now confirmed to have been established after the end of Project Blue Book and its UFO investigations in the ‘50s and ‘60s, headed up by Phillip Jeffries and including Agents Chester Desmond, Dale Cooper, and Albert Rosenfield.

However, such a productive vision of Gordon wasn’t quite as upheld when it took Albert a full five minutes to have a conversation with him, after first having to shoo out the mysterious French woman (Bérénice Marlohe) who delighted in taking as long as possible to put on her shoes, straighten her clothes, reapply her lipstick, and say her giggly goodbyes.

And that’s after having to endure one of the worst puns on this planet in: “She’s here visiting a friend of her mother whose daughter has gone missing. The mother owns a turnip farm. I told her to tell the mother that her daughter will turn up eventually.”

The wheels are in motion, however, as Diane types in the co-ordinates she memorised from the dead woman’s arm into her digital map: Twin Peaks. It’s like a magnet.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.