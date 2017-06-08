Brad Pitt has warned “there is no future” in a rather bleak comedy sketch about Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The A-list Hollywood star made a surprise appearance on the Jim Jefferies Show on the Comedy Central channel in the US.

“The world is still grappling with Donald Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate accord, and to address it one more time, here's our weatherman,” comedian Jefferies said.

Wearing an orange-brown suit and a large patterned brown tie, Pitt summed up the situation.

“Thank you Jim. So, things are going to be getting warmer in this area here and this area here,” he said, waving airily at different parts of a map of the world coloured in red and orange and dotted with blazing sun symbols.

Jefferies then asked: “Do you have any future forecast for us?”

To which Pitt replied simply: “There is no future.”

Such a certain forecast is at odds with the science of climate change.

According to the best predictions, humanity could face anything from a relatively mild 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming to an extremely dangerous five degrees when the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere doubles compared to pre-industrial levels of 280 parts per million. It is now more than 400 parts per million.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Under the Paris Agreement, signatories agreed to try to keep warming to as close to 1.5 degrees as possible by cutting emissions of greenhouse gases, much of which are produced by burning fossil fuels.

Mr Trump has pledged to revitalise the coal industry and appears set to allow drilling for oil off the US Atlantic coast for the first time.

A recent report by the Global Challenges Foundation warned that in "high-end scenarios" of global warming the "scale of destruction is beyond our capacity to model with a high likelihood of human civilization coming to an end".