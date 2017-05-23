The withdrawal of United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change could be better for the world than if the US remains a signatory – because other countries could then impose a carbon tax on American imports, according to an expert.

The Trump administration is currently considering whether to leave the international agreement and there has been concern that the departure of the US – the second biggest source of carbon emissions – would be a major setback for attempts to reduce global warming.

However, writing in the journal Nature Climate Change, Dr Luke Kemp, an expert in climate policy at the Australian National University, argued that this might not be as bad as if the US remained a signatory, but failed to live up to its commitments.

This, he warned, would provide cover for other “laggards” to backslide.

But Dr Kemp also said a US withdrawal would create “positive opportunities”, such as a carbon tax on American imports – an idea previously suggested by Nicolas Sarkozy, the former centre-right president of France.

He stressed the success of the Paris Agreement relied on the promises made by each country and the diplomatic pressure to keep them.

“A great power that wilfully misses its target could provide political cover for other laggards and weaken the soft power of process,” Dr Kemp wrote.

“This would lay bare the weaknesses and legal porousness of the Paris Agreement and undermine any public and investor confidence vested in the agreement.

“Paris may forfeit legitimacy due to the loss of a major emitter, but it is equally likely that its legitimacy will be grievously injured by the US blatantly violating the spirit and purpose of the agreement.”

The Trump administration could also water down measures designed to ensure countries take the action required to restrict global warming to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible, the overall target adopted at Paris.

“If the administration so desired, the US delegation could procedurally obstruct … critical negotiations. It is an approach that has been successfully deployed by other laggards such as Saudi Arabia,” Dr Kemp said.

However if Mr Trump decides to quit the Paris Agreement, this might make it easier to essentially impose sanctions on the US.

“There are positive opportunities that could arise from US withdrawal,” Dr Kemp wrote.

“One is the re-emergence of climate trade measures, such as border carbon adjustments.

“The idea of instituting a carbon tax of one to three per cent on US imports in the event of withdrawal was raised by former French presidential nominee Nicholas Sarkozy.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

“Trade measures are risky manoeuvres that could trigger negative impacts such as a trade war.

“However, trade measures have tended to be a key component of successful international agreements, such as the 1987 Montreal Protocol, and institutions like the World Trade Organisation.”