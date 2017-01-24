For years, male flycatchers have grown a sparkling white patch on their forehead every breeding season to signal their attractiveness as a mate and issue a warning to any rivals.

The bigger the patch, the greater the catch was the essential message.

But a major new study of collared flycatchers on the Baltic island of Gotland, spanning more than 30 years, has discovered a “dramatic reversal” in the evolution of this trait in a finding that suggests climate change could result in many birds becoming less attractive.

Where once a large patch helped the males to reproduce, it now has a negative effect, the researchers found. And, as a result, the patch has gradually got smaller.

The researchers said other studies suggested this reduction in “ornamentation” could be happening all over Europe and that more species could be similarly affected.

Over the course of the study from 1981 to 2014, the average temperature in Gotland rose by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

And the warmer weather was found to be linked to the reduction in patch size. After a cold spring, “highly ornamented” males did well, but after a warm one they did not and the balance of power between small and large-patched males finally switched in the late 1990s.

The precise mechanism driving the change has not been established, but biologists have long studied the evolutionary pros and cons of elaborate ornamentation to attract a mate versus putting all efforts into straight-forward survival so an animal stays alive and is therefore still able to breed.

For example, growing eye-catching feathers might increase the chance of sex but also attract the attention of predators.

Writing in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the researchers said: “Annual fitness selection on forehead patch size switched from positive to negative during the study, a reversal that is accounted for by rising spring temperatures at the breeding site.

“Highly ornamented males were selectively favoured following cold breeding seasons but selected against following warm breeding seasons.”

They said this “dramatic reversal” suggested the “the balance of this ornamentation-survival trade-off was fundamentally altered over the study period”.

The researchers, Simon Evans and Lars Gustafsson of Uppsala University in Sweden, found that the average size of forehead patches decreased by about 10 per cent between 1981 and 2014.

Animals in decline







8 show all Animals in decline













1/8 Harbour seal (Phoca vitulina) Where: Orkney Islands. What: Between 2001-2006, numbers in Orkney declined by 40 per cent. Why: epidemics of the phocine distemper virus are thought to have caused major declines, but the killing of seals in the Moray Firth to protect salmon farms may have an impact. Alamy

2/8 African lion (Panthera leo) Where: Ghana. What: In Ghana’s Mole National Park, lion numbers have declined by more than 90 per cent in 40 years. Why: local conflicts are thought to have contributed to the slaughter of lions and are a worrying example of the status of the animal in Western and Central Africa.

3/8 Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) Where: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica. What: Numbers are down in both the Atlantic and Pacific. It declined by 95 per cent between 1989-2002 in Costa Rica. Why: mainly due to them being caught as bycatch, but they’ve also been affected by local developments. Alamy

4/8 Wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) Where: South Atlantic. What: A rapid decline. One population, from Bird Island, South Georgia, declined by 50 per cent between 1972-2010, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Why: being caught in various commercial longline fisheries. Alamy

5/8 Saiga Antelope (Saiga tatarica) Where: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. What: fall in populations has been dramatic. In the early 1990s numbers were over a million, but are now estimated to be around 50,000. Why: the break up of the former USSR led to uncontrolled hunting. Increased rural poverty means the species is hunted for its meat

6/8 Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Where: found worldwide in tropical, subtropical and temperate seas. Why: at risk from overfishing and as a target in recreational fishing. A significant number of swordfish are also caught by illegal driftnet fisheries in the Mediterranean

7/8 Argali Sheep (Ovis mammon) Where: Central and Southern Asian mountains,usually at 3,000-5,000 metres altitude. Why: domesticated herds of sheep competing for grazing grounds. Over-hunting and poaching.

8/8 Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) Where: the Indo-Pacific, from the Red Sea to South Africa and to the Tuamoto Islands (Polynesia), north to the Ryukyu Islands (south-west Japan), and south to New Caledonia. Why: Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and trading of the species

The changes they found were on a similar scale to ones found by researchers who studied a collared flycatcher population in Hungary “suggesting that our results are representative of continent-wide changes to ornamentation in this species”.

“Based on this, we posit that climate change could similarly be impacting the eco-evolutionary dynamics of signalling in other species,” the researchers added.

An article published in the same journal commenting on the study said the abrupt about-turn in evolution had happened so quickly it was hard to believe.

“For male collared flycatchers, having a large white patch on your forehead signals that you are a fearsome rival, and an attractive mate,” wrote Cody Dey, of Windsor University, Canada, and James Dale, of Massey University, New Zealand.

“But while large patch size was thought to give males an evolutionary advantage, it seems that climate change is turning this advantage on its head.

“The authors found that males with large forehead patches had higher fitness than males with small patches in the early years of the study.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

“However, this pattern reversed sometime between 1995 and 2000. In seven of the eight most recent years, males with small forehead patches had higher fitness than those with large patches, demonstrating, incredibly, a complete reversal in selection over the study period.”

They said it was possible that such sex-related finery could be lost not just from collared flycatchers, but other species, because of global warming.

“As Evans and Gustafsson show, some ornaments will decline in response to environmental change, and it is conceivable that some ornaments could disappear altogether,” they wrote.

But they also added: “There are also reasons to predict that climate change will drive the evolution of new, or exaggerated, ornaments in some species.

“Just as climate change will lead to winners and losers in terms of species’ abundance and distribution, it seems it may also lead to winners and losers in the global beauty pageant.”