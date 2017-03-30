A claim by Britain’s leading climate sceptic think tank that "misleading the public by making factually inaccurate statements” should be allowed has been dismissed by MPs.

Instead the Commons’ Science and Technology Committee called for a “robust redress mechanism” – possibly including fines – in cases where science is misreported by the media.

The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), set up by former Conservative Chancellor Nigel Lawson, adopts a ‘lukewarmist’ stance, accepting much of climate science – apart from the projections for the future.

It claims global warming will not cause significant problems, while the scientific evidence suggests the planet is on course for a range of possible outcomes with a greater chance of experiencing ‘dangerous’ weather conditions than avoiding them.

The GWPF has repeatedly been accused of misrepresenting the science and cherry-picking findings that appear to fit with its stance on the issue.

But, in written evidence to the committee, Dr David Whitehouse, a member of the GWPF’s academic advisory council, tried to make the case that such actions should be allowed in a free society.

“Some argue that free speech does not extend to misleading the public by making factually inaccurate statements. But it does,” he said.

“Being able to speak freely without censorship is fundamental to modern liberal democracies and is guaranteed under national and international law.

“Qualifications are made with regard to libel, slander and defamation and, in some countries, holocaust denial.

“The important point, and it took millennia and many lives to attain it, is that the freedom of speech principle does not mean that you have to be factually accurate.”

In a report, the MPs ignored this plea and made it clear they disagreed – particularly with regards to global warming.

They quoted Sir Mark Walport, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, as saying: “The climate debate is an example of where people have claimed to be experts who are not.”

The committee also highlighted evidence given by Imperial College London about the “continuing problem of misapplied ‘balance’ in the media’s science reporting”.

And the MPs' report added: “The Government should ensure that a robust redress mechanism is provided for when science is misreported."

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Ministers should still weigh the importance of scientific evidence but “where they do not follow the results they must ensure that they do not dismiss or discredit legitimate scientific evidence”, the report said.

In an age of claim and counter-claim about ‘fake news’, spin and misinformation about science risked causing real harm, warned Stephen Metcalfe MP, who chairs the committee.

“Robust consideration of scientific evidence is crucial to policy making and really affects our daily lives and we have seen over many years through the debates around BSE [‘mad cow disease’], climate change, [vaccine] MMR and new medical treatments,” he said.

“However too often the clever practice of communications overshadows the true advice of experts, and the public are left bewildered, and not knowing who to believe.

“This affects Government policy too, Ministers and decision makers must take greater care to set out exactly how scientific evidence is being considered, and ensure they cannot be accused of discrediting or skewing the evidence for financial reasons or to suit political aims.

“Reporting scientific and particularly health issues accurately is also a big responsibility for media organisations if they are to retain public trust, and we need to give the public greater reassurances that they are being properly informed and engaged.”