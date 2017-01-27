Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall between the US and Mexico is “insane, useless” and an “act of self-sabotage”, as it will have a noticeable impact on climate change and threaten endangered species such as jaguars and ocelots without actually affecting immigration.

Conservationists pointed out that the amount of concrete needed to build a solid wall across the whole border would produce vast amounts of carbon dioxide – with Bloomberg New Energy Finance calculating a figure of up to 1.9 million tons depending on how high it might be.

Mr Trump has been vague about the details with suggestions the wall could be anything from 35ft to 55ft (16m) high, although he was also said fencing could be used.

But the emissions produced during its construction are not the only problem for the natural world. The wall will prevent many animals from moving to different parts of their range and from heading north as the climate warms, something that many species have already been doing.

Dan Millis, of the Sierra Club's Borderlands project, told ClimateWire: "In terms of climate adaptation, building a border wall is an act of self-sabotage.

“And the reason I say that is we're already seeing wildlife migrations blocked with the current walls and fences that have already been built.

“We have hundreds of these walls that were built without dozens of environmental protections.”

And Bryan Lee, of the Arts Council of New Orleans, who has written about ethical issues concerning the built environment, added: “The embodied energy in thousands and thousands of miles of wall is insane and useless in so many ways.

“The embodied energy of creation is one thing, and that has detrimental impacts from a climate perspective. But also the embodied energy from the social perspective. The aspects of building walls separates and directs flow.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance based its calculations on a steel-reinforced concrete wall that was 1,000 miles long, 35ft high and 18 inches thick.

This would result in the creation of between 1.2 million to 1.9 million tons of carbon dioxide, it said.

While this may sound like an impressive barrier, Mr Millis suggested it would not even achieve Mr Trump’s stated aim.

Animals in decline







8 show all Animals in decline













1/8 Harbour seal (Phoca vitulina) Where: Orkney Islands. What: Between 2001-2006, numbers in Orkney declined by 40 per cent. Why: epidemics of the phocine distemper virus are thought to have caused major declines, but the killing of seals in the Moray Firth to protect salmon farms may have an impact. Alamy

2/8 African lion (Panthera leo) Where: Ghana. What: In Ghana’s Mole National Park, lion numbers have declined by more than 90 per cent in 40 years. Why: local conflicts are thought to have contributed to the slaughter of lions and are a worrying example of the status of the animal in Western and Central Africa.

3/8 Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) Where: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica. What: Numbers are down in both the Atlantic and Pacific. It declined by 95 per cent between 1989-2002 in Costa Rica. Why: mainly due to them being caught as bycatch, but they’ve also been affected by local developments. Alamy

4/8 Wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) Where: South Atlantic. What: A rapid decline. One population, from Bird Island, South Georgia, declined by 50 per cent between 1972-2010, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Why: being caught in various commercial longline fisheries. Alamy

5/8 Saiga Antelope (Saiga tatarica) Where: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. What: fall in populations has been dramatic. In the early 1990s numbers were over a million, but are now estimated to be around 50,000. Why: the break up of the former USSR led to uncontrolled hunting. Increased rural poverty means the species is hunted for its meat

6/8 Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Where: found worldwide in tropical, subtropical and temperate seas. Why: at risk from overfishing and as a target in recreational fishing. A significant number of swordfish are also caught by illegal driftnet fisheries in the Mediterranean

7/8 Argali Sheep (Ovis mammon) Where: Central and Southern Asian mountains,usually at 3,000-5,000 metres altitude. Why: domesticated herds of sheep competing for grazing grounds. Over-hunting and poaching.

8/8 Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) Where: the Indo-Pacific, from the Red Sea to South Africa and to the Tuamoto Islands (Polynesia), north to the Ryukyu Islands (south-west Japan), and south to New Caledonia. Why: Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and trading of the species

“People have already travelled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles by the time they get to the border,” he told Bloomberg.

“They are not going to look at a wall and turn around. They are going to go find a ladder or a rope.”