Myron Ebell, the controversial advisor to Donald Trump who describes himself as an enemy of environmentalism, has visited No 10 Downing Street.

The climate change denier led Mr Trump’s transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency until the inauguration. Since then, Mr Ebell has returned to his job at an anti-environmentalist think tank.

It isn’t clear why Mr Ebell was attending Theresa May’s office, who he spoke to when he was there or what he spoke about. But it came a day after a briefing where Mr Ebell said that he was sure that Mr Trump would pull out of the Paris climate accord, and indicated that he and Mr Trump agreed that it was “pretty clear that the problem or the crisis has been overblown and overstated”.

He told that event that he doubted the science about climate change, which is agreed on by almost every scientist.

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Ebell has previously criticised those working for the UK Government to fight climate. In 2005 he said the then UK Chief Scientist David King was “an alarmist with ridiculous views who knows nothing about climate change”.

Mr King is now foreign secretary Boris Johnson's special representative for climate change.

During the briefing in London on Monday, Ebell made his anti-scientific stance clear. “There hasn't been much warming for the last 20 years, or statistically no warming for the last 20 years, but it is going to happen because we keep pumping more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” he said.

“Since 1996, that is the year before the Kyoto Protocol was negotiated, over 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions since the era of fossil fuels began in around 1750 have been emitted. Now, if we were going to have some warming, it should have started.

“The fact is that the sensitivity to carbon dioxide, the sensitivity to the climate, has been vastly exaggerated.

“In all of this discussion of the impacts of global warming, the benefits of higher carbon dioxide levels and of warming...are completely minimised by the alarmist community.”

Asked why Mr Ebell was there, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “He was in for a meeting with advisers in his capacity as director of the think tank, the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“This was part of regular engagement between Number 10 with various different think tanks and others. He was there in that capacity, it was a meeting between him and staff in Number 10, it wasn’t with the PM.”

It is understood climate change was not discussed at the meeting and that no ministers were present.

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party, said she had tabled a parliamentary question to ask what Mr Ebell was doing at Number 10.

“Myron Ebell’s visit to Downing street is deeply alarming. He is a known climate change denier and his utterly misguided approach has no place in our politics.

“If Trump pulls out of the Paris agreement, and the Prime Minister did nothing to try and stop him, then she must accept some responsibility for such a hammer blow to the climate movement.

“Theresa May must tell us what Ebell was doing in Downing Street and confirm whether or not she brought up climate change with President Trump."

Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven said: "Theresa May has some explaining to do. What was a former Trump adviser and notorious climate sceptic doing at No10? Has the prime minister agreed her staff can meet with the archenemy of the Paris climate agreement she has pledged to honour?

“May’s failure to quickly condemn Trump’s attack on refugee rights has already sparked a huge backlash. Pandering to Trump's anti-science views on climate will only make it worse. It’s time for the prime minister to start drawing red lines around the values and laws we support, including respect for the Geneva Convention and the Paris climate agreement.”