How climate change will threaten food security of world's poorest countries

Some of the world’s poorest countries will be hit hardest as climate change affects marine fisheries all over the world, according to a new study.

The global fishing industry produces a total catch worth of about $90bn (£71bn) but the warming ocean temperatures are causing many valuable species to shift their usual ranges.

The potential for water to hit temperatures lethal to corals such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, which support vast amounts of other marine life, is a particular problem.

The researchers assessed 147 countries based on their vulnerability to the effect of future warming on fishing in their waters and their ability to cope with the changes.

The worst-affected countries were mostly small islands, with Kiribati, Micronesia, the Solomon Islands, the Maldives and Vanuatu making up the top five, according to a paper in the journal PLOS ONE.

However, large countries like China, in eighth place, Nigeria (15th) and Indonesia (26th) also featured high on the list.

Ireland was predicted to be the least vulnerable country in 147th place, followed by Chile, the UK, Iceland and Namibia, with the US in sixth.

The five worst-affected countries were given a “vulnerability score” that was eight to nine times higher than those at the bottom of the list.

Writing in the journal, the researchers warned that climate change’s effect on fisheries could harm food security, people’s livelihoods and public health – particularly in poor countries that are less able to cope.

“More than 87 per cent of least developed countries are found within the top half of the vulnerability index, while the bottom half includes all but one of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member states [wealthy countries],” they said.

“This is primarily due to the tremendous variation in countries’ adaptive capacity, as no such trends are evident from the exposure or sensitivity indices.”

Lisa Murray's climate change photography







12 show all Lisa Murray's climate change photography





















1/12 Dinka cattle herders starting their migration in South Sudan Lisa Murray

2/12 A Dinka woman fetches water in South Sudan Lisa Murray

3/12 Veronica in South Sudan preparing tea outside her home, recently ravaged by heavy flooding Lisa Murray

4/12 Children playing in Vietnam. When it floods, transport to and from school is a major challenge Lisa Murray

5/12 Sugeng, a fish and crab farmer from Indonesia who suffers financially every time the area floods Lisa Murray

6/12 Tan, a vegetable farmer, learning new methods through Oxfam in Vietnam Lisa Murray

7/12 Maluk, a 19-year-old from Tonj South, South Sudan Lisa Murray

8/12 Normally this farmer in South Sudan would be harvesting sorghum, but rains are late so the hunger season continues Lisa Murray

9/12 Herders bringing home their cattle in Afar, Ethiopia Lisa Murray

10/12 Farmers harvesting chilli in Ethiopia Lisa Murray

11/12 A woman in Tigray, Ethiopia, scares birds away from her crops with a slingshot Lisa Murray

12/12 Irula tribe woman in Tamil Nadu Lisa Murray

And the countries that have done the least to cause climate change appear to be the ones that can expect their fisheries to be the worst affected by it.

“A negative correlation exists between vulnerability and per capita carbon emissions, and the clustering of states at different levels of development across the vulnerability index suggests growing barriers to meeting global commitments to reducing inequality, promoting human well-being and ensuring sustainable cities and communities,” the researchers wrote.