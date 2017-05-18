The Paris Agreement on global warming is “irreversible and non-negotiable”, the European Union has said in a blunt warning to climate science denier Donald Trump.

The EU and 79 developing countries in Africa, the Pacific and Caribbean issued a statement in which they reaffirmed their commitment to the landmark deal and called for others to do the same.

The Trump administration is currently considering whether to withdraw from the agreement, which committed the world to keeping global warming to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.

The US President has laughably described climate change as a hoax perpetrated by China, a suggestion one of his advisers later described as an “exaggeration”.

Without specifically mentioning Mr Trump, Miguel Arias Cañete, the European Commissioner for climate action and energy, said: “Today more than ever, Europe stands by its long-term partners most vulnerable to climate change.

“We, developed and developing countries together, will defend the Paris Agreement.

“We are all in, and our joint commitment to this agreement today is as in Paris: irreversible and non-negotiable.”

And Patrick Gomes, Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), said: “The longstanding, ongoing cooperation between the ACP group and the EU shows we are serious about addressing the impacts of climate change.

“Implementing the Paris Agreement is not only about ensuring the very survival of the 79 ACP countries, but also about building sustainable, resilient and prosperous economies and societies worldwide.”

They made the call at a United Nation’s climate change conference taking place in Bonn, Germany, ahead of forthcoming meetings of the G7 and G20 groups of world leaders.

The EU announced it would provide 800 million euros (about £680m) of support to ACP countries with about half to be used to address climate change.

The Paris Agreement contained pledges and aspirations but work is still being done to develop actual action that this achieve the goals.

The Trump administration is believed to be split over whether to withdraw the US as a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

Some, like Defence Secretary James Mattis are believed to recognise the dangers posed by climate change – something that has been taken seriously by the Pentagon for years, given the threats to global security.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Others are thought to be in favour of staying in so that the US simply has a “seat at the table” during future talks and to avoid paying a diplomatic cost of withdrawing from a major international agreement.

When the US and China jointly ratified the deal, Barack Obama suggested it could become regarded as the moment humanity finally decided to save itself.