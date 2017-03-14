Massive coastal flooding could make the homes of some five million people in Europe virtually uninhabitable by the end of this century, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that rising sea levels could lead to floods that currently only happen about once a century taking place on an annual basis – if nothing is done to reduce global warming.

The North Sea was expected to see the highest increase in extreme sea levels of just under a metre (about three feet).

The Baltic Sea and the Atlantic coasts of Ireland and Britain were also expected to see significant rises, while the southern Europe would see little changes in climate extremes.

The Portuguese coast and Gulf of Cadiz was expected to see local decreases that would off-set the general rising trend of sea level.

In a paper in the journal Earth’s Future, researchers from the Joint European Research Centre (JRC) wrote: “Future extreme sea levels and flood risk along European coasts will be strongly impacted by global warming.

“Here, we show changes in all acting components, ie sea level rise, tides, waves, and storm surges, until 2100 in view of climate change.

“We find that by the end of this century the 100-year event [of high sea levels] along Europe will on average increase between 57 and 81 cm.

“The North Sea region is projected to face the highest increase, amounting to nearly 1m under a high emission scenario by 2100, followed by the Baltic Sea and Atlantic coasts of the UK and Ireland.”

One of the scientists, Professor Michalis Vousdoukas, a coastal oceanographer at the JRC, spelled out the practical implications of such a rise.

“Unless we take different protection measures, five million people will be exposed to coastal flooding on an annual basis,” he said in a statement.

Even if greenhouse gas emissions peak in 2040, the highest sea levels will still rise by enough to cause 100-year flood events once every few years.

Another study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters found that as the world warms, waves will become more powerful.

In the southern hemisphere, the biggest waves could have up to 30 per cent more energy by 2100, the researchers found.

This would have a greater impact on the coast, speeding up rates of erosion, Dr Lorenzo Mentaschi, also of the JRC, said.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

By trapping more of the heat from the sun, the amount of energy in the atmosphere and the oceans increases.

So when storms like hurricanes develop, they can be significantly more powerful.

Warm air can carry more moisture, so flooding from heavy rain is increased.