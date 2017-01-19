Production of some of the most important food crops — wheat, soybean and maize — could be reduced by up to 50 per cent by the end of the century as the world gets warmer, a new study has found.

Researchers developed a computer simulation of how crops responded to rising temperatures, then tested this against real-world examples.

They found they could accurately predict how various different plants would respond.

And their findings were stark.

Without significant reductions in emissions, maize yields in the US could fall by nearly 50 per cent by 2100.

And soybean crops could see a 40 per cent reduction, while a 20 per cent reduction in wheat was also possible.

The US is one of the world’s largest exporters of crops. A dramatic cut in yields would have a serious effect on food prices around the world, causing food shortages in the poorest countries.

This could increase migration as people go in search of food and create conflict and, potentially, full-blown wars.

Bernhard Schauberger, of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, who led the study by an international team of scientists, said: “We know from observations that high temperatures can harm crops, but now we have a much better understanding of the processes.

“The computer simulations that we do are based on robust knowledge from physics, chemistry, biology; on a lot of data and elaborate algorithms.

“But they of course cannot represent the entire complexity of the crop system, hence we call them models.

“In our study, they have passed a critical test.”

However the researchers said that farmers could off-set the losses by increasing irrigation — if there was enough water available.

“The losses got substantially reduced when we increased irrigation of fields in the simulation, so water stress resulting from temperature increase seems to be a bigger factor than the heat itself," said researcher Joshua Elliott, of Chicago University.

“Irrigation therefore could be an important means of adaptation to dampen the most severe effects of warming.

“However, this is of course limited by the lack of water resources in some regions.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

California has already been suffering significant droughts for some time, prompting restrictions on water use.

The models took account of an array of different factors, from water supply and fertiliser use to the levels of carbon dioxide — which causes global warming but is also absorbed by plants to grow — and, of course, the temperature.

For each day above 30C, maize and soybean plants can lose about 5 per cent of their harvest.

And the models found that even small increases above this temperature could result in “abrupt and substantial yield losses”, according to a statement about the research issued by the Potsdam Institute.

CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo refuses to accept Nasa's findings on climate change

Climate sceptics have trumpeted one effect of increased carbon dioxide in the air, known as ‘global greening’.

This happens because plant growth is boosted by the extra carbon.

However, the researchers said the extra fertilisation from atmospheric carbon was not strong enough to counter the drop in crop yields because of the rising temperatures.

The researchers did not exam the effect of “extremely high temperatures above 36C”, which would likely hit yields even harder.

A paper about the research was published in the journal Nature Communications.