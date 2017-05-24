The number of frost-free days in the northern United States has increased by more than 13 days in the past 100 years, according to new research.
The other main areas of the mainland US also saw significant increases in the number of days without frost, essentially the growing season – 10.7 days in the west, 8.6 in a central region and 7.7 days in the south.
Global warming was one of the reasons for the trend, but the researchers also found changes to local cloud cover and atmospheric circulation patterns played a part.
Writing in the journal Nature Communications, experts from the US Geological Survey and Utah University said: “It is often stated, quite logically, that global warming lengthens the frost-free or growing season.
“The results presented here confirm that the timings of spring and fall frost in four objectively identified regions are significantly correlated with … temperature indices conventionally used to represent greenhouse gas-driven warming, with the Central region during fall [autumn] being the one exception.”
The researchers divided the 48 contiguous US states into the four areas based on the dates for the first and last frosts of the year.
The last spring frost took place in the southeastern US on about the 90th day of the year, compared to the 140th in the northern states.
There was a similar 50-day gap between the onset of frost in the north, on about the 260th day, and the 310th day in the southeast.
This means frost is now present in the north for about 245 days a year, compared to 145 in southeast.
Plants and animals are responding in different ways to the warming across much of the northern hemisphere.
Previous research has shown leaves in the southeastern US are coming out up to 22 days early. And in Greenland one species of sedge is emerging form winter 26 days earlier than just 10 years ago – a pace of change described as “eye-opening” by one academic.
Lisa Murray's climate change photography
Dinka cattle herders starting their migration in South Sudan
Lisa Murray
A Dinka woman fetches water in South Sudan
Lisa Murray
Veronica in South Sudan preparing tea outside her home, recently ravaged by heavy flooding
Lisa Murray
Children playing in Vietnam. When it floods, transport to and from school is a major challenge
Lisa Murray
Sugeng, a fish and crab farmer from Indonesia who suffers financially every time the area floods
Lisa Murray
Tan, a vegetable farmer, learning new methods through Oxfam in Vietnam
Lisa Murray
Maluk, a 19-year-old from Tonj South, South Sudan
Lisa Murray
Normally this farmer in South Sudan would be harvesting sorghum, but rains are late so the hunger season continues
Lisa Murray
Herders bringing home their cattle in Afar, Ethiopia
Lisa Murray
Farmers harvesting chilli in Ethiopia
Lisa Murray
A woman in Tigray, Ethiopia, scares birds away from her crops with a slingshot
Lisa Murray
Irula tribe woman in Tamil Nadu
Lisa Murray
While an increase in the growing season could be good news for farmers in some places, there is concern that the rapid pace of change is causing much of the natural world to become out of sync.
For example, animals which migrate based on the length of the day can arrive in an area to feed on young shoots only to find they have because older, less nutritious plants because they have budded earlier than usual because this is based on temperature.
