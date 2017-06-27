Illegal killing of hen harriers has helped cause the population of this “most wonderful” bird of prey to crash by more than a quarter in just 12 years, conservationists have warned.

A survey by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and other groups found the bird remained on the brink of extinction in England with just four known pairs last year, compared to 12 in 2010.

Scotland remained its main stronghold in the UK with 460 pairs, after a fall of 45 pairs over the previous six years.

In Wales, there were just 35 pairs – the lowest figure in a decade – while Northern Ireland had 46 pairs, compared to the 2010 population of 59.

Across the UK numbers have declined by nearly 14 per cent to 545 pairs since the last nationwide survey in 2010, where there were 633 pairs, and 27 per cent since 2004, when there were 749.

Martin Harper, the charity’s conservation director, said: “The hen harrier is one of our most wonderful birds of prey.

“To see one soaring through the air before dramatically diving down during its thrilling skydancing display is an iconic sight and one that will always take your breath way.

“These are sights that we should all be able to enjoy. Unfortunately, we are being robbed of the chance to see these beautiful birds flourish throughout the UK countryside.”

1/8 Harbour seal (Phoca vitulina) Where: Orkney Islands. What: Between 2001-2006, numbers in Orkney declined by 40 per cent. Why: epidemics of the phocine distemper virus are thought to have caused major declines, but the killing of seals in the Moray Firth to protect salmon farms may have an impact. Alamy

2/8 African lion (Panthera leo) Where: Ghana. What: In Ghana’s Mole National Park, lion numbers have declined by more than 90 per cent in 40 years. Why: local conflicts are thought to have contributed to the slaughter of lions and are a worrying example of the status of the animal in Western and Central Africa.

3/8 Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) Where: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica. What: Numbers are down in both the Atlantic and Pacific. It declined by 95 per cent between 1989-2002 in Costa Rica. Why: mainly due to them being caught as bycatch, but they’ve also been affected by local developments. Alamy

4/8 Wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) Where: South Atlantic. What: A rapid decline. One population, from Bird Island, South Georgia, declined by 50 per cent between 1972-2010, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Why: being caught in various commercial longline fisheries. Alamy

5/8 Saiga Antelope (Saiga tatarica) Where: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. What: fall in populations has been dramatic. In the early 1990s numbers were over a million, but are now estimated to be around 50,000. Why: the break up of the former USSR led to uncontrolled hunting. Increased rural poverty means the species is hunted for its meat

6/8 Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Where: found worldwide in tropical, subtropical and temperate seas. Why: at risk from overfishing and as a target in recreational fishing. A significant number of swordfish are also caught by illegal driftnet fisheries in the Mediterranean

7/8 Argali Sheep (Ovis mammon) Where: Central and Southern Asian mountains,usually at 3,000-5,000 metres altitude. Why: domesticated herds of sheep competing for grazing grounds. Over-hunting and poaching.

8/8 Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) Where: the Indo-Pacific, from the Red Sea to South Africa and to the Tuamoto Islands (Polynesia), north to the Ryukyu Islands (south-west Japan), and south to New Caledonia. Why: Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and trading of the species

The RSPB said previous research had shown the main reason why the hen harrier population was falling was illegal killing associated with grouse moors in northern England and parts of Scotland.

However it said other factors such as cold and wet weather over several breeding seasons, habitat changes and low numbers of their prey had also affected their numbers.

But Mr Harper stressed: “The illegal killing of this bird of prey is a significant factor behind the diminishing numbers and a large barrier stopping their recovery.

“Without purposeful action from all, including governments across the UK and the shooting industry, we may see hen harriers once again lost from more parts of the country.”

The survey was funded by the RSPB, Scottish Natural Heritage and Natural Resource Wales with a number of other groups involved in the work, including Natural England.

Eileen Stuart, Scottish Natural Heritage’s head of policy and advice, said: “While Scotland remains the stronghold for hen harriers in the UK, the continuing decline is a serious concern particularly the low numbers found in parts of the mainland.”

Latest hen harrier survey reveals UK population in 2016 of 545 territorial pairs, a drop of 88 pairs since the last national survey in 2010.

Hen harriers were once widespread in Britain but became extinct from the mainland during the 19th century.

But populations that survived in Orkney and the Hebrides began to recolonize the area after World War II, helped by legislation protecting wildlife and “a reduction in game-keeping activity”, according to the British Trust for Ornithology.