Wild dolphins are putting themselves at increasing risk of injury and death by getting too close to humans, say researchers.

Evidence suggests that rising numbers of bottlenose dolphins living off the Florida coast see humans as an easy meal ticket.

Whether being fed or scavenging human left-overs, the animals are exposed to serious danger as they venture near boats and fishing lines, it is claimed.

Analysis of more than 32,000 sightings in Sarasota Bay, Florida, showed a big increase in the proportion of dolphins conditioned to human interactions over 21 years.

The team led by Dr Fredrik Christiansen, from Murdoch University in Western Australia, wrote in the journal Royal Society Open Science: “More importantly, we found that conditioned dolphins were more likely to be injured by human interactions when compared with unconditioned animals.

“This is alarming, as conditioning could lead to a decrease in survival, which could have population-level consequences.”

Between 1993 and 2014 the researchers identified 1,142 individual dolphins, of which 110 (9.6%) were dead by the end of the investigation.

Dolphins were classified as “conditioned” if they displayed behaviours such as patrolling, scavenging and begging near humans.

At the start of the study, only 25 of the sighted dolphins were conditioned. By 2014, this figure had risen to 190, or 16.6% of the total.

The researchers added: “We found that conditioned dolphins had a higher probability of being injured compared with unconditioned animals.

“These injuries are likely the result of dolphins spending more time in close proximity to humans, boats and fishing gear, where they risk injury from collision with boats and entanglement in, hooking by and/or ingestion of fishing gear.”

The most incredible nature moments ever caught on camera







6 show all The most incredible nature moments ever caught on camera









1/6 Weasel riding woodpecker This picture of a weasel riding a woodpecker is pretty incredible. This is what the amateur photographer who took it, Martin Le-May, has to say about it: "As I walked, I heard a distressed squawking and I saw that flash of green. It immediately occurred to me that the woodpecker was unnaturally hopping about like it was treading on a hot surface. Lots of wing flapping showing that gloriously yellow/white colour interspersed with the flash of red head feathers. Just after I switched from my binoculars to my camera the bird flew across me and slightly in my direction; suddenly it was obvious it had a small mammal on its back and this was a struggle for life" All pictures by Martin Le-May

2/6 A bumblebee and a hummingbird impaled each other to death "This bumblebee was impaled by this hummingbird. They were both killed instantly," Andy Katz, who spotted the clash, wrote, failing to mention that the two had previously been embroiled in a chase through the streets that saw 15 cars and two trucks wrecked and a shoot-out in a nearby park Andykatz14

3/6 Meteor over Loch Ness This stunning image of a shooting star is what award-winning photographs are made of – but the man behind the lens said capturing the sight was an "absolute fluke". John Alasdair Macdonald, a tour guide in the Scottish Highlands, caught the meteor on film, on the west shore of Loch Ness. Mr Macdonald had taken his camera outside to capture some photographs of the stars on what he described as a "beautiful night". But as he clicked away, the meteor soared right into his sights

4/6 Pregnant Mascarene Petrel A unique photograph has been taken of a bird with a visible egg showing after experts sent to study a critically endangered Mascarene Petrel on a remote Indian Ocean tropical island encountered an undeniably pregnant member of the species Hadoram Shirihai

5/6 Black Sea Devil anglerfish Researchers in the US have released what they believe to be the first video footage showing a bizarre-looking Black Sea Devil anglerfish in the wild. As anglerfish live in the deep sea, they are very rarely seen in their natural habitat, and fewer than half a dozen have ever been captured on film or video in the wild, according to experts at the Monterrey Bay Acquarium Research Institute (MBARI) Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

6/6 Pine marten Dave Pearce’s photograph is the first confirmed sighting of a wild English pine marten in a century Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Previous work had shown that some fishing gear injuries, such as a dolphin having a hook embedded in its throat or lines wrapped around its “beak”, often led to death.

There were also reports of dolphins being killed by boat strikes in Sarasota Bay.

In total, 75 of the studied dolphins suffered human-related injuries. More than a third of them died or were rescued.

PA