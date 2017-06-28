More than a third of seabirds in the North Sea and about a quarter of those in the Celtic Seas have suffered from “widespread breeding failure”, according to a new report.

Marine birds are used as a way to gauge the health of the other sealife, as when they feed they are essentially surveying the populations below the water.

An assessment by Ospar, a body set up by 15 governments and the European Union to protect the marine environment of the North-East Atlantic, found that species such as black-headed gulls, herring gulls, black-legged kittiwakes, Arctic skuas, common terns and Sandwich terns were among those experiencing breeding failure between 2010 and 2015.

For most birds, widespread breeding failure is said to have occurred if the proportion of colonies producing almost no chicks goes above five per cent.

The Ospar report said: “For the six-year period, widespread seabird breeding failures frequently occurred in 35 per cent of species assessed in the Greater North Sea, 25 per cent in the Celtic Seas and 44 per cent in the Norwegian parts of the Arctic Waters.

“In the Celtic Seas and Greater North Sea, none of the six water column feeders showed frequent and widespread breeding failure during this period.

“In contrast, a third of surface feeders in the Celtic Seas and half the surface feeders in the Greater North Sea showed frequent and widespread breeding failure during the six year study period.”

Plastic pollution is also a major problem, the report said.

Plastic rubbish found polluting Scotland's most beautiful beaches across its coastline

“Marine litter, in particular plastic, is abundant on beaches, in the water column and on the seafloor,” it said.

Some 58 per cent of North Sea fulmars were found to have more than 0.1 grams of plastic in their stomach, far above the target figure of 10 per cent.

“This reflects the abundance of floating litter in their environment,” the report said.

“Fulmar populations in the North Sea are currently in decline, but the causes of the decline are not well understood.

“Ingestion of plastic litter is recognised as a potential threat contributing to the status of fulmar populations, given that it is probable that sub-lethal effects of reduced body condition and health, affect a significant proportion of individuals in the population.”

Animals in decline







8 show all Animals in decline













1/8 Harbour seal (Phoca vitulina) Where: Orkney Islands. What: Between 2001-2006, numbers in Orkney declined by 40 per cent. Why: epidemics of the phocine distemper virus are thought to have caused major declines, but the killing of seals in the Moray Firth to protect salmon farms may have an impact. Alamy

2/8 African lion (Panthera leo) Where: Ghana. What: In Ghana’s Mole National Park, lion numbers have declined by more than 90 per cent in 40 years. Why: local conflicts are thought to have contributed to the slaughter of lions and are a worrying example of the status of the animal in Western and Central Africa.

3/8 Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) Where: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica. What: Numbers are down in both the Atlantic and Pacific. It declined by 95 per cent between 1989-2002 in Costa Rica. Why: mainly due to them being caught as bycatch, but they’ve also been affected by local developments. Alamy

4/8 Wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) Where: South Atlantic. What: A rapid decline. One population, from Bird Island, South Georgia, declined by 50 per cent between 1972-2010, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Why: being caught in various commercial longline fisheries. Alamy

5/8 Saiga Antelope (Saiga tatarica) Where: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. What: fall in populations has been dramatic. In the early 1990s numbers were over a million, but are now estimated to be around 50,000. Why: the break up of the former USSR led to uncontrolled hunting. Increased rural poverty means the species is hunted for its meat

6/8 Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Where: found worldwide in tropical, subtropical and temperate seas. Why: at risk from overfishing and as a target in recreational fishing. A significant number of swordfish are also caught by illegal driftnet fisheries in the Mediterranean

7/8 Argali Sheep (Ovis mammon) Where: Central and Southern Asian mountains,usually at 3,000-5,000 metres altitude. Why: domesticated herds of sheep competing for grazing grounds. Over-hunting and poaching.

8/8 Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) Where: the Indo-Pacific, from the Red Sea to South Africa and to the Tuamoto Islands (Polynesia), north to the Ryukyu Islands (south-west Japan), and south to New Caledonia. Why: Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and trading of the species

Dr Lyndsey Dodds, head of marine policy at WWF-UK, said the Ospar assessment showed that “our seas and oceans remain on the life-support machine”.

“From the persistence of plastics through to harbour porpoises being accidentally entangled in commercial fishing gear, we are failing to protect our seas and oceans properly even though they are so important for our health and livelihoods,” she said.

It is not expected that the UK will be classed as having a ‘good’ environmental status for its waters by 2020.

Dr Dodds said this “might not come as a surprise but it should cause alarm”.

Much of the legislation designed to protect the marine environment comes from the European Union, which means it must be transferred into UK law as part of the Brexit process.

Dr Dodds said, in addition to doing this, the UK should “increase the ambition of our action to urgently and collectively address the many challenges facing our seas and oceans like the growing demand for resources such as fish, increased shipping and pollution, and climate change”.

On Monday, Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Secretary, said the UK was “a global leader in protecting beaches, oceans and marine life around the world”.

“Our seas are critical to the future of our planet – they supply the oxygen we breathe, absorb the carbon dioxide we produce, and provide us with a magnificent array of marine species and habitats. That’s why we must act now to protect them for future generations,” she said.

The 5p plastic bag charge had been a “great step forward, cutting the number of bags found on beaches by nearly half”, she said. Further work to reduce plastic packaging and ban “harmful” microbeads was underway.

“I am determined for us to remain a heavy-hitter on the marine world stage,” Ms Coffey added.

