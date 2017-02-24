Prince Charles has backed a government plan to sterilise grey squirrels using traps filled with Nutella, in a bid to protect their smaller red cousins.

The creatures will be lured into eating an oral contraceptive, which the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) believe will humanely reduce their numbers by up to 90 per cent.

Previous tests have found that the hazelnut spread is good for attracting the grey squirrels.

After conducting trials in woodlands, the agency said it had established that red squirrels, voles and mice will be too small to open the baited boxes with hinged flaps, leaving the contraceptives for their intended target.

Prince Charles is said to have approved the plans at a meeting with members of the UK Squirrel Accord – an initiative he devised three years ago to control grey squirrels.

Native to the eastern half of North America, grey squirrels were first introduced to Britain in the 1870s and are now widely distributed across the UK.

They are considered an invasive species as they have pushed back the native red squirrels by competing for their food and encroaching on their habitat. They are also a carrier for a pox virus that does not harm them but is fatal to red squirrels.

Based in York, the APHA has been given an initial grant of £39,000 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to develop the trap.

UK news in pictures







34 show all UK news in pictures

































































1/34 23 February 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London EPA

2/34 23 February 2017 A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

3/34 23 February 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London Getty Images

4/34 23 February 2017 A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

5/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire. Ian Stewart is facing the rest of his life in jail for drugging and killing the children's author in a plot to inherit her vast fortune Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

6/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

7/34 23 February 2017 Dame Helen Mirren launches a new partnership between The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris at the Prince's Trust Kennington Centre in south London. The partnership and its programme, entitled All Worth It, aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt PA wire

8/34 23 February 2017 United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall leaves after casting his vote in the Stoke Central by-election in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain Reuters

9/34 22 February 2017 Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart during filming of the Graham Norton Show to promote the new film, 'Logan' PA Images on behalf So TV

10/34 21 February 2017 Activists who have chained themselves to vehicle and blockaded the main tunnel into Heathrow Airport as they call for no new runways Rising Up!/PA Wire

11/34 21 February 2017 Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan pose for a photograph outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London Reuters

12/34 21 February 2017 Police man a barrier on Graham Street near where specialist officers continue excavation work at two properties on Broad Street, Swindon, where double murderer Christopher Halliwell lived Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

13/34 20 February 2017 A protester holds a placard near the Houses of Parliament as an anti-Trump protest gets underway in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

14/34 20 February 2017 A protester at an anti-Trump protest near the Houses of Parliament in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

15/34 20 February 2017 Former Labour MP Tristram Hunt at the V&A in London on his first day as director of the museum PA wire

16/34 20 February 2017 Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA wire

17/34 20 February 2017 Participants take part in a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA

18/34 19 February 2017 Graffiti by artist Bambi in Islington portraying PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump in 'Lie Lie Land' Rex

19/34 19 February 2017 Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

20/34 19 February 2017 A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

21/34 18 February 2017 Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

22/34 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

23/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

24/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

25/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

26/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

27/34 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

28/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

29/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

30/34 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

31/34 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

32/34 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

33/34 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

34/34 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

The creatures will be lured with Nutella into pushing up a trap door that will then release the hazelnut spread laced with GonaCon – a vaccine which suppresses the hormones necessary for reproduction. They will not be killed or harmed by it.

An injectable version of the vaccine has been previously tested on feral goats and wild boar and has been shown to reduce fertility by up to 90 per cent.

The trap is currently only being tested in areas where there are no red squirrels present, so they can make sure only the larger greys can take the bait.

The APHA will now need £1 million for the five-year programme to test the method and get it licensed by the European Medicines Agency.

Previously grey squirrels were poisoned by warfarin but the use of this chemical was banned by EU rules last year.

Lord Charles Kinnoull, the chairman of the Squirrel Accord, told The Times: “It is the most exciting prospect I have seen for controlling greys.

“I don’t harbour a great extermination instinct but I am interested in protecting our broadleaf trees and there being red squirrels around for my children to see.

“In order to do that we have to reduce the grey population very substantially and this will be a very important weapon in the armoury.”