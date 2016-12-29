Scotland produces enough local renewable energy to power 300,000 homes

More communities are producing their own renewable energy, with a 17% increase in nine months, according to a new report.

Scotland had 595MW of community and locally-owned renewable capacity in June this year - enough to power about 300,000 homes, the research found.

This was a 17% increase on the operational capacity in the last report in September 2015, when the operating capacity was estimated at 508MW.

As in previous years, the largest proportion of operational community and locally-owned capacity was on Scottish farms and estates, which produced 41% (244MW), followed by local authorities, which made 18% (108MW).

The Energy Saving Trust report, published on December 29, found there are 15,570 locally and community-owned renewables sites in Scotland at present, though more wish to pursue projects.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Within those already in place, the two largest power sources continue to be onshore wind (273MW) and biomass (162MW).

Business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: "We have exceeded our 2020 target of achieving 500MW in community and local ownership and, in line with our 2016 election manifesto commitment, we now pledge to double this to 1GW in the same timeframe.

"Putting this in context, 1GW would be enough electricity to power half a million homes in Scotland.

"Locally-owned renewables have the potential to help drive social, economic and environmental change in communities across Scotland.

"These projects frequently generate funds that can be spent at local people's discretion on a wide range of projects that reflect local communities' priorities, as well as playing an important role in our energy mix and helping us to meet our vital climate-change obligations."

Mr Wheelhouse said the Scottish Government will publish a draft of its energy strategy early in the new year which will form its strategic response to the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

It will also set out the Scottish Government's long-term vision for energy in Scotland up to 2050 as well as informing and supporting the climate change plan to meet its annual, statutory greenhouse gas emission targets between 2016 and 2032.

The report found that solar has seen the largest increase in capacity, which has more than doubled between September 2015 and June 2016.

This is due, in part, to councils and housing associations installing solar PV cells in their buildings.

Alister Steele, managing director of Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association, said: "Investment in solar panels is an integral part of our strategy to improve the energy efficiency of our homes and tackle fuel poverty whilst contributing to national targets for carbon reduction."

For farms and estates, wind turbines and biomass boilers are the main renewable technologies owned.

Highland and South Lanarkshire councils held the largest shares of local authority-owned renewable energy capacity, with 18MW and 17MW of operational capacity installed respectively.