Harnessing the tides could provide major amounts of cheap, reliable and renewable energy, according to the author of a report commissioned by the Government into what could be the world's first lagoon power plant.

A private firm, Tidal Lagoon Power, is seeking state subsidies to help fund a £1.3bn scheme in Swansea Bay.

It would involve building a large U-shaped wall out into the bay. Turbines in the wall would be driven by the regular rise and fall of the tide, providing electricity for more than 150,000 homes for some 120 years.

In addition to providing a new source of vast amounts of pollution-free electricity, the project is seen as a chance to establish Britain as a world-leader in tidal power.

The report, by former Conservative Energy Minister Charles Hendry, was commissioned by the Government last year to examine whether such lagoon power systems would be value for money and how much electricity could be produced in the UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the publication of the report, Mr Hendry said: “We know it absolutely works. One of the great advantages is it is completely predictable for all time to come.

“We know exactly when the spring tides and neap tides are going to be every single day for the rest of time and so, in terms of meeting security of supply, lagoons can play an important role.”

Tidal Lagoon Power has said the scheme would require about the same level of support from the state as nuclear power.

But Mr Hendry said: “If you look at it over the cost of that 120 years [its expected life-time], then you get a very much lower figure than almost any other source of power generation.”

Currently, building any kind of power plant in the UK requires some form of subsidy from the state.

Other experts broadly backed this conclusion.

Dr Robert Gross, director of policy at the Energy Futures Lab, Imperial College London, said: “Tidal lagoons are expensive to build but could provide electricity almost indefinitely.

“If they can be financed cheaply over the long term their electricity works out quite cheap too.

“But UK governments have not been very good at thinking long term. Private investors welcome secure and long term investments in energy infrastructure but only if, and it's a big if, government changes its approach and really thinks long term.”

Dr Simon Harrison, chair of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s energy panel, said: “Although it may seem relatively expensive at first, it’s important to remember that this is a pathfinder project which, when applied at greater scale in other locations, promises long term cost competitive and predictable renewable energy, and a potentially exportable technology.





“This has the potential to make a valuable contribution to the electricity system as we move more to a smart system where consumers will be able to respond to price signals by adjusting the timing of some of their demand, such as when they charge their electric car.

“Tidal lagoons are large and complex construction projects, but if Swansea Bay performs well we might expect to see large scale contributions to the UK’s electricity from tidal sources by the late 2020s or 2030s.”

And Dr Athanasios Angeloudis, also of Imperial College London, said the UK was "blessed with some of the largest tidal energy resources in the world".

"This outcome should be seen as a landmark step towards making the first significant contribution to the national electricity mix from this sustainable energy source," he said.

A recent study by Aurora Energy Research found that tidal power schemes could provide more than 10 per cent of UK’s total power generation by 2030, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Greenpeace UK's chief scientist, Dr Doug Parr, urged the UK Government to "get on with it".

The Swansea Bay project was a chance to "lead the world in providing a new, renewable innovation to meet our clean energy needs", he said.

"If Swansea is successful it could prove the investment case for further major projects that could potentially generate a significant chunk of the UK's electricity needs, and help towards meeting our carbon targets, whilst creating thousands of new infrastructure jobs too," Dr Parr added.