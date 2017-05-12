Theresa May has been accused of turning the UK’s special relationship with America into a “pact of silence” on climate change by refusing to speak out about the prospect of Donald Trump withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement.

Germany, France, the European Union and China have all made clear the importance of the landmark deal, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is believed to be planning to write to Mr Trump to that effect.

But Ms May, who held hands with the US President during her trip to Washington, has ignored requests to speak out from campaign groups including Oxfam, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, WWF, Christian Aid, Cafod and Greenpeace.

The Prime Minister’s closeness to the US President is becoming an election issue, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accusing her of “pandering to an erratic Trump administration”.

A petition by Greenpeace calling on Ms May to speak to Mr Trump, saying “if there’s one person President Donald Trump will listen to, it’s our Prime Minister” because of her apparent good relations with him, has attracted about 150,000 signatures.

And John Sauven, Greenpeace UK’s executive director, said: “Theresa May’s Government is the only one among the world’s six largest economies to have said nothing at all about Donald Trump’s threat to pull out of the Paris Agreement.

“The much-vaunted special relationship must not be a pact of silence, but an opportunity to speak frankly.

“Theresa May must come out in defence of a global agreement that’s our best hope to avoid full-blown climate change.

“She owes it to the majority of the British public who are concerned about it; to the clean-tech businesses that are creating jobs and building our energy future; and to the next generation.

“She promised to leave our children a healthier environment, but if we don’t stop climate change her promise will be worthless.”

Climate change is altering global air currents, scientists warn

Calling the UK’s silence “shameful”, Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party, said: “Theresa May’s failure to challenge Donald Trump and his threat to abandon the Paris Agreement flatly contradicts her claim that she will act to create a healthier environment.

“Failure to act on climate change is not only a betrayal of the vast majority who want to see urgent action, but it also undermines the jobs and the businesses which depend on our shifting to a more sustainable economy.”

In a submission to the United Nations, the EU noted the US would not meet its emissions reduction target for 2020 and asked bluntly: “Please could the US provide additional information on how it believes its future implementation of actions will ensure it achieves its targets?”

China made similar comments while the UK simply asked for further details about the effect of recent policy announcement.

Emmanuel Macron told Mr Trump that he would “protect what was made in Paris”, the French President-elect’s spokeswoman Laurence Haïm told CNN.

And Germany’s Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has also told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of the importance of the US staying a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

Mr Tillerson, former head of fossil fuel giant Exxon, is believed to be among those in the Trump administration arguing that the US should not withdraw, along with the President’s daughter and assistant, Ivanka Trump, and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

However, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and the chief strategist, Steve Bannon, are believed to be arguing in favour of doing so.

A decision was expected to be made by the end of May, but two meetings by members of the administration to discuss the issue have been postponed without explanation.

The Independent sought comments from Downing Street, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which is responsible for climate change since Ms May scrapped the dedicated department, and the Conservative party.

No responses were received.