UK Climate Change Minister says Donald Trump poses 'very big challenge' to the world

Britain’s climate change minister has warned the election of Donald Trump as US president is a “very big challenge” to the world’s efforts to prevent global temperatures spiralling out of control.

Speaking to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee – which deals with global warming following the abolition of the Department for Energy and Climate Change by Theresa May – Nick Hurd said the UK would seek to use some of its “hard-earned” influence with the US to persuade Mr Trump not to ditch its international commitments to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

But he suggested he was awaiting the controversial Republican’s accession to power with some trepidation.

Mr Trump has described climate change as a hoax perpetrated by China and, since his election, has appointed a number of climate science deniers to powerful positions in his administration.

The US election result came as last year’s main conference on climate change was being held in Morocco, designed to make sure the promises made in the Paris Agreement were put into practice.

“On day two Donald Trump was elected as the next president of the United States and, given what he has said on the campaign trail, that clearly was a very big challenge to that conference,” Mr Hurd said.

“And I think the response to that was quite telling, not least in the Marrakech proclamation that was I think was a very clear statement of solidarity in the international community behind the Paris Agreement and a desire to press on.”

This had been, he said, “very positive and very important at that time”.

“I don’t know what actual action Donald Trump is going to take, no-one here knows. We can speculate but we don’t know. There’s obviously some risk,” said Mr Hurd, a minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Asked what was the UK Government’s “contingency plan” if the US pulls out of international climate agreements, he said its primary commitment was to ensure the UK delivered on its own promises “at the lowest possible cost”.

But he added: “We will continue to use our influence, which I think is real because it’s been hard earned over quite a long time now, to do what we can to influence others to do their part, and that includes … the US administration.

“Once we see what the reality is of the plans of the Trump administration, then the international community will have to respond. We will be part of that response.”

But he added: “It’s not appropriate for us to talk about contingency plans.”

Archie Young, an official who leads international climate negotiations who was also giving evidence to the committee, said the UK and US and a “long history” of working together despite sometimes disagreeing.

“We will be obviously hoping we can continue to co-operate and making sure we speak the truth and we explain our point of view and also work with the various parts of US society so we can continue this movement,” he said.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Perhaps unusually, Mr Hurd, a minister in the Conservative Government, found himself praising a Democratic US President, Barack Obama, and the leaders of Communist China for helping to bring about a “step-change” in action on climate change.

“This is not something that’s going to move at a very rapid pace, but what changed, and I pay full tribute to the Obama administration and full tribute to the Chinese … was their change of gear that was instrumental in that speed of ratification,” he said.

“We have seen a step-change in terms of momentum.”

But he added: “The Trump election is a challenge to that, there’s no getting away from that.”

Mr Hurd said the UK was playing a leadership role in the world on climate change, but this would only continue if it fulfilled its commitments.

One of the benefits of this, he said, would be the UK could take advantages of business opportunities resulting from the shift to a low-carbon economy.

“There’s a very big economic opportunity here which we need to capitalise on,” he said.

For anyone concerned about the absence of climate change from the name of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Mr Hurd offered some reassurance.

"It is a very important part of what the department has done, even though it's not 'on the tin.'" he said.