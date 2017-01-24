The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cancelled a major climate change summit just a couple of weeks before Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

The federal agency, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, unceremoniously and abruptly sent out emails calling it off during the first two weeks of January.

One climate change expert has speculated it could be “self-sabotage” and a former CDC director has said that sometimes the agency is “subject to external political pressure”.

Mr Trump has previously called climate change a hoax and his White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has said the president believes global warming a “bunch of bunk”.

The White House deleted its global warming wepbage on the day of inauguration.

It was replaced with a 361-word policy titled America First Energy Plan.

“Sometimes the agency is subject to external political pressure,” said ex-CDC director Howard Frumkin, who also said he did not bother buying a plane ticket to the meeting once Mr Trump was elected, speaking to E&E News.

CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo refuses to accept Nasa's findings on climate change

“Sometimes the agency self-censors or pre-emptively stays away from certain issues. Climate change has been that issue historically.”

The two-day Climate & Health Summit conference, earmarked to take place in Atlanta from 14 February, was expected to explore the “translation of science to practice”.

An employee at the National Indian Health Board, a CDC partner, told the Huffington Post it was “cancelled on those dates”.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

A second worker told the website it was called off on “the first or second week of January” and that it was planned for “months and months”.

The second employee reportedly said the conference could be folded into an American Public Health Association summit in November.

Partners included the American Public Health Association, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, and National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Richard Jackson, a CDC director between 1994 and 2004, said it may now see climate change as “not an immediately winnable battle”.

George Mason University climate change director Ed Maibach said: “I'm concerned this is an act of self-sabotage on the part of the CDC.”

Under the Barack Obama administration, the CDC helped cities and states prepare for public health problems such as heat waves, air pollution and sea-level rise.

“We are exploring options to reschedule the meeting while considering budget priorities for fiscal year 2017, including the current continuing resolution, and potential overlap with an APHA conference on the same topic also being held later in 2017,” said a CDC spokesman.