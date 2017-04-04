Last month wind turbines provided enough energy to meet the electrical needs of 136 per cent of Scottish households, the equivalent of 3.3 million homes.

Scottish turbines provided 1.2 million megawatt hours of electricity to the National Grid in March, an increase of 81 per cent compared to the same month last year, an analysis of WeatherEnergy data by WWF Scotland found.

Wind power generated the equivalent of 58 per cent of Scotland's entire electricity needs for the month.

On two days, wind turbines generated more than Scotland's total power needs for the entire day.

UK news in pictures







26 show all UK news in pictures

















































1/26 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

2/26 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

3/26 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

4/26 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

5/26 2 April 2017 Sunrise over Plungar in Leicestershire Neil Squires/PA Wire

6/26 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

7/26 29 March 2017 Anti-Brexit protesters, one wearing a giant Theresa May head, hold placards outside Parliament on the day the Prime Minister will announce that she has triggered the process by which Britain will leave the European Union Reuters

8/26 29 March 2017 Faith Leaders head up a vigil including members of the public and police officers on Westminster Bridge exactly one week after the attack Getty Images

9/26 29 March 2017 Police officers holds roses on Westminster Bridge during a vigil to remember the victims of last week's Westminster terrorist attack Getty Images

10/26 29 March 2017 Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association pay their respects in Parliament Square, London, exactly a week since the Westminster terror attack took place PA wire

11/26 29 March 2017 People attend a vigil to remember the victims of last week's Westminster terrorist attack Getty Images

12/26 29 March 2017 A police badge topped with a white rose is placed during a vigil on Westminster Bridge in London PA wire

13/26 29 March 2017 A police officer holding a flower stands in front of Muslim girls holding placards as they join people on Westminster Bridge during an event to remember the victims of the Westminster attack Reuters

14/26 29 March 2017 People wearing #IAMAMUSLIM t-shirts hold a banner reading 'Love for all, hatred for none' on Westminster Bridge as they attend a vigil Getty Images

15/26 29 March 2017 A Police officer holds a white rose on Westminster Bridge during a vigil to remember the victims of last week's Westminster terrorist attack Getty Images

16/26 29 March 2017 British ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow leaves after delivering the official notice under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium EPA

17/26 29 March 2017 EU Council President Donald Tusk holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter which was delivered by Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Sir Tim Barrow in Brussels, Belgium, as part of the process that starts the formal proceedings of United Kingdom leaving the European Union EPA

18/26 28 March 2017 Claire Blackman,wife of Alexander Blackman,celebrates outside the High Court, after Sergeant Blackman's appeal was successful. The court heard that will be free within 2 weeks Rex

19/26 28 March 2017 Supporters of jailed former British soldier Alexander Blackman, Marine A, arrive at The Royal Courts of Justice in London, to attend the result of his sentence Getty Images

20/26 27 March 2017 A Tate Britain staff member poses for photographers underneath "Forms in Space...by Light (in Time)" a light installation by Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans, during a photo call in the Duveen Galleries at Tate Britain gallery in London AP

21/26 27 March 2017 The recently redeveloped National Army Museum Getty Images

22/26 27 March 2017 The National Army Museum in London Getty Images

23/26 27 March 2017 Police walk past floral tributes to the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack outside the Palace of Westminster, London PA wire

24/26 26 March 2017 Floral tributes to the victims of the Westminster terror attack are seen in Parliament Square in central London Getty Images

25/26 26 March 2017 A aerial view of Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria, with snow capped mountains in the foreground and background, as the warm weather continues for many in the UK PA wire

26/26 24 March 2017 British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood (C), who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer, one of the casualties of the March 22 London terror attack, shakes hands with an armed police officer as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament in London Getty Images

"Given this March wasn't as windy as it has been in some previous years, this year's record output shows the importance of continuing to increase capacity by building new wind farms," Lang Banks, WWF Scotland's director said.

"As well as helping to power our homes and businesses, wind power supports thousands of jobs and continues to play an important role in Scotland's efforts to address global climate change by avoiding millions of tonnes of carbon emissions every year."

Commenting on the analysis, WeatherEnergy's Karen Robinson said it was "massively impressive" how Scotland had "steadily grown its wind power output."

WWF Scotland urged political parties to continue to back onshore wind power to cut carbon emissions.

"The UK Government’s decision to end support for onshore wind is going to make meeting our international climate obligations much harder in the future," Mr Banks said.

"The reality is that if we’re serious about cutting carbon pollution in the most cost-effective way, then we need every one of the political parties in Scotland to back the continued deployment of onshore wind power."