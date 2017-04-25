Running for Love

The idea of people setting themselves a physical challenge to raise money for charity is hardly new. But initiative Run for Love is setting a physical challenge so immense that most wouldn't even contemplate it.

Billed as the world’s toughest Duathlon, it’s 2,000 brutal kilometres of running and cycling, from Sarajevo to London. Run for Love's aim is to bring together 1,000 runners and riders to raise £1,000,000 to end modern slavery and provide rehabilitation and support for the victims of human trafficking.

The original Run for Love in 2013 was created by the TRIBE team, co-founded by Guy Hacking, Rob Martineau and Tom Stancliffe. It saw 250 competitors running 1,000 miles from Odessa in Ukraine to Dubrovnik, Croatia. It raised over £300,000 to help fight and raise awareness of child trafficking.

Now, four years on, TRIBE are back, bigger, and more brutal.

Tom Stancliffe explains: “Someone is trafficked every 30 seconds. More than 13,000 people are living in slavery in the UK and 1 in 3 victims of trafficking is a child. We think this needs to stop. This is why the TRIBE are coming together. A huge challenge for a huge modern-day problem that most people are oblivious to.”

The monies raised will be split evenly between the UK Modern Slavery Helpline and the UK home for trafficked children. The slavery helpline was set up by the UK charity Unseen in October 2016 and since the launch has received almost 500 calls resulting in 160 potential cases.

Andrew Wallis OBE, CEO of Unseen says: “Often the exploitation of people is hidden in plain sight. Ridding the world of slavery is a huge challenge and Run for Love’s support will not only shine a light on the very real and present problem of modern slavery but will also raise much needed funds to keep the helpline operative.

“It is an invaluable resource, a lifeline for many that allows; victims to call safely for help and assistance; the public to call with tip-offs and concerns and business and statutory agencies”.

Setting off from Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday June 30th, the runners will be aiming to complete 35-40 miles per day and the riders 110-140 miles - all while negotiating energy-sapping heat and extreme terrain.

Run for Love co-founder Rob Martineau says: “We know it will be 16 of the toughest days of our lives” says “Traversing the Alps, avoiding wild Bosnian mountain dogs and coping with the Balkan heat are just some of the challenges ahead of us - you simply can't prepare for the rigours we'll be putting our bodies through on this journey.”

Tough yes, but to so tough it puts people off. More than 250 runners and riders are already committed - and there’s till time for you to add your name and Run for Love.

If you want to become a part of the TRIBE community and take on the challenge of a lifetime, visit www.triberunforlove.com

TRIBE is the UK's leading natural performance nutrition brand and athletic community.TRIBE are UK pioneers in 100% natural sports nutrition. TRIBE have also built one of the fastest-growing communities of athletes in the UK. Since launch, TRIBE has organised over 150 runs and rides attended by more than 10,000 TRIBE runners and riders, including the TRIBE Run Free Festival, monthly Ultra runs and West Highlands Ultra. We know that we run further and faster, together.