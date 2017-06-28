32 cities around the world where the most rich people live

New York City remains the wealth capital of the world.
According to a new report from Wealth-X, a firm that does research and valuations on ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, the New York metro area counted the highest number of residents with $30 million or more in assets in 2016. The number of wealthy residents rose 9% from 2015 to 8,350, just under 1% of the city's total population.
Two other global financial hubs, Hong Kong and Tokyo, rounded out the top three, proving financial centers are a magnet for the ultra wealthy. New York and Hong Kong also have the highest number of billionaire residents.
Wealth-X used its database of UHNW individuals to estimate the total population of rich people in the world's major metro areas, which include suburbs beyond the city limits. The final population results are rounded to the nearest 10.
Notably, American cities dominated the list claiming more than half in the top 32, while cities in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, or the Pacific regions didn't make the cut.
Below, check out the top 32 cities in the world where the most rich people live.
30 (TIE). Shanghai, China
UHNW population (2016): 960
Year over year change: +9.1%
30 (TIE). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
UHNW population (2016): 960
Year over year change: +7.9%
30 (TIE). Moscow, Russia
UHNW population (2016): 960
Year over year change: -4%
28 (TIE). San Diego-Carlsbad, California
UHNW population (2016): 1,070
Year over year change: +7%
28 (TIE). Munich, Germany
UHNW population (2016): 1,070
Year over year change: +7%
27. Seoul, South Korea
UHNW population (2016): 1,080
Year over year change: +3.8%
26. Taipei, Taiwan
UHNW population (2016): 1,110
Year over year change: +2.8%
25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
UHNW population (2016): 1,150
Year over year change: +9.5%
24. Stockholm, Sweden
UHNW population (2016): 1,160
Year over year change: +7.4%
23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin
UHNW population (2016): 1,230
Year over year change: +7.9%
22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
UHNW population (2016): 1,390
Year over year change: +7.8%
21. Nagoya, Japan
UHNW population (2016): 1,410
Year over year change: +16.5%
20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
UHNW population (2016): 1,230
Year over year change: +7.9%
19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
UHNW population (2016): 1,590
Year over year change: +8.2%
18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
UHNW population (2016): 1,660
Year over year change: +8.5%
17. Toronto, Canada
UHNW population (2016): 1,760
Year over year change: +0.6
16. Zurich, Switzerland
UHNW population (2016): 1,930
Year over year change: +0.5
15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland
UHNW population (2016): 2,020
Year over year change: +8.6%
14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire
UHNW population (2016): 2,090
Year over year change: +8.9%
13. Singapore
UHNW population (2016): 2,170
Year over year change: -0.5%
12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
UHNW population (2016): 2,290
Year over year change: -3.4%
11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
UHNW population (2016): 2,310
Year over year change: +6%
10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
UHNW population (2016): 2,330
Year over year change: +5.4%
9. Osaka-Kyoto (Keihanshin MMA), Japan
UHNW population (2016): 2,390
Year over year change: +16.6%
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia
UHNW population (2016): 2,570
Year over year change: +8.9%
7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin
UHNW population (2016): 3,110
Year over year change: +7.6%
6. Paris, France
UHNW population (2016): 3,440
Year over year change: +4.6%
5. London, England
UHNW population (2016): 3,630
Year over year change: -14.6%
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
UHNW population (2016): 4,600
Year over year change: +8%
3. Tokyo, Japan
UHNW population (2016): 6,040
Year over year change: +17.5%
2. Hong Kong
UHNW population (2016): 7,650
Year over year change: +4.1%
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
UHNW population (2016): 8,350
Year over year change: +9%
