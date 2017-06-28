32 cities around the world where the most rich people live

New York City remains the wealth capital of the world.

According to a new report from Wealth-X, a firm that does research and valuations on ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, the New York metro area counted the highest number of residents with $30 million or more in assets in 2016. The number of wealthy residents rose 9% from 2015 to 8,350, just under 1% of the city's total population.

Two other global financial hubs, Hong Kong and Tokyo, rounded out the top three, proving financial centers are a magnet for the ultra wealthy. New York and Hong Kong also have the highest number of billionaire residents.

Wealth-X used its database of UHNW individuals to estimate the total population of rich people in the world's major metro areas, which include suburbs beyond the city limits. The final population results are rounded to the nearest 10.

Notably, American cities dominated the list claiming more than half in the top 32, while cities in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, or the Pacific regions didn't make the cut.

Below, check out the top 32 cities in the world where the most rich people live.

30 (TIE). Shanghai, China

UHNW population (2016): 960

Year over year change: +9.1%

30 (TIE). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

UHNW population (2016): 960

Year over year change: +7.9%

30 (TIE). Moscow, Russia

UHNW population (2016): 960

Year over year change: -4%





28 (TIE). San Diego-Carlsbad, California

UHNW population (2016): 1,070

Year over year change: +7%

28 (TIE). Munich, Germany

UHNW population (2016): 1,070

Year over year change: +7%

27. Seoul, South Korea

UHNW population (2016): 1,080

Year over year change: +3.8%

26. Taipei, Taiwan

UHNW population (2016): 1,110

Year over year change: +2.8%





25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

UHNW population (2016): 1,150

Year over year change: +9.5%

24. Stockholm, Sweden

UHNW population (2016): 1,160

Year over year change: +7.4%

23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin

UHNW population (2016): 1,230

Year over year change: +7.9%

22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

UHNW population (2016): 1,390

Year over year change: +7.8%

21. Nagoya, Japan

UHNW population (2016): 1,410

Year over year change: +16.5%

20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

UHNW population (2016): 1,230

Year over year change: +7.9%





19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

UHNW population (2016): 1,590

Year over year change: +8.2%

18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

UHNW population (2016): 1,660

Year over year change: +8.5%

17. Toronto, Canada

UHNW population (2016): 1,760

Year over year change: +0.6

16. Zurich, Switzerland

UHNW population (2016): 1,930

Year over year change: +0.5





15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland

UHNW population (2016): 2,020

Year over year change: +8.6%

14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

UHNW population (2016): 2,090

Year over year change: +8.9%

13. Singapore

UHNW population (2016): 2,170

Year over year change: -0.5%





12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

UHNW population (2016): 2,290

Year over year change: -3.4%

11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

UHNW population (2016): 2,310

Year over year change: +6%





10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

UHNW population (2016): 2,330

Year over year change: +5.4%

9. Osaka-Kyoto (Keihanshin MMA), Japan

UHNW population (2016): 2,390

Year over year change: +16.6%

8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia

UHNW population (2016): 2,570

Year over year change: +8.9%

7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

UHNW population (2016): 3,110

Year over year change: +7.6%

6. Paris, France

UHNW population (2016): 3,440

Year over year change: +4.6%





5. London, England

UHNW population (2016): 3,630

Year over year change: -14.6%

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

UHNW population (2016): 4,600

Year over year change: +8%

3. Tokyo, Japan

UHNW population (2016): 6,040

Year over year change: +17.5%

2. Hong Kong

UHNW population (2016): 7,650

Year over year change: +4.1%

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania





UHNW population (2016): 8,350

Year over year change: +9%

