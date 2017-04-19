sara-puhto.png
Body positive Instagram star shares post explaining why you shouldn't feel bad about indulging

"Please don't beat yourself up. That's the last thing you need! Just stay positive, keep loving your body, and practise self love so that you can start making your body feel better!"

The body-positivity movement continues to grow, with Instagram influencers leading the charge.

And they’re here to make sure you don’t feel bad if you enjoyed your Easter weekend and ate lots of chocolate, hot cross buns and roasties.

It’s totally OK.

And one Instagram star has spoken out to remind us of that.

Sara Puhto, who has over 84,200 followers on the photo-sharing social network, has shared a post encouraging people not to beat themselves up if they gain a little weight or eat something considered ‘bad.’

In a post showing how much different posture can affect how your body looks, Puhto explains how she recently went on holiday where she ate everything she wanted.

“I didn't want to restrict myself from eating these foods because I don't get these kinds of foods here in South Africa so obviously I had to enjoy it while I could!! I regret nothing, even though I have gained a bit of fat and have been breaking out on my face!” she writes.

 

Self care 🌻🌿 If I flex really hard and am in great lighting I have 3/4ths of an ab 😬 As I've been on holiday, I've been eating everything I've wanted because I visited a new country and found so much delicious new vegan food to try! I didn't want to restrict myself from eating these foods because I don't get these kinds of foods here in South Africa so obviously I had to enjoy it while I could!! I regret nothing, even though I have gained a bit of fat and have been breaking out on my face! But since I'm back in South Africa now I've decided to indulge in a bit of self care to get myself back into a positive and healthy way of living. Today I've already done my eyebrows, put on a face mask and made myself feel all dolled up by putting on a bit of red lipstick ☺️ Also I'm gonna get back into my usual workout routine and eating a lot healthier than I used to. This doesn't mean I'm going to fully cut out junk food, I'm just going to eat more intuitively! If you're also going through fat gain and feeling sluggish due to a bit of overeating of junk food, please don't beat yourself up. That's the last thing you need! Just stay positive, keep loving your body, and practice self love so that you can start making your body feel better! Whether that's eating healthier, working out or just throwing on a face mask and taking a bit of me time ☺️ you never need to feel bad about fat gain, it's a thing that happens to everyone and is reversible if that's what you want! ☺️ Just be patient, keep positive and put in the effort! I hope you all have a lovely Monday and a great start to the week! 🌴☀️

A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on

And it’s a situation many people can relate to.

Of course, photos such as this one are not uncommon on social media now, and people have for a while now been sharing posts revealing how ‘transformation pictures’ are not always what they same.

 

Siting down sucking in vs sitting down and relaxing ☺️🌿 I used to be so self conscious about my fat showing while I sat down. I'd always suck it in and wear high waisted jeans while trying to hold that posture when I noticed people were looking at me 🙈 but you know what?! Who cares! We all have fat, it's perfectly normal and okay! We need that fat layer on our tummies to protect our vital internal organs. You can still be fit/healthy and have fat! It's an absolutely normal thing that you should not be ashamed of! So next time you sit down and see that protective layer, thank it for saving you from not dying 😬 But in all seriousness, you don't need a "flat tummy" to be beautiful, you don't need to waste your energy sucking in your tummy! Humans come in all different shapes and sizes and regardless of that you are beautiful. It's your body, do whatever makes you happy and comfortable, if that means wearing high waisted jeans, then wear high waisted jeans! Don't let anyone tell you what you should and shouldn't wear or do to make your body "better". Because you're beautiful and unique the way you are now!! I hope you guys have a lovely Friday and an amazing weekend, I'll be flying on a plane to Finland tonight! ❄️🌲 Sports bra from: @movebytwenty3

A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on

Nevertheless, people have responded positively to Puhto’s latest post.

“You look amazing. Thank you for sharing all these photos. Really inspiring. I know I always feel self conscious, thinking I'm bloated or not losing enough but it doesn't matter,” wrote one person.

“What a helpful and healing perspective as always,” added another.

“Thank you so much for being so honest. I hope you realise how much you help,” said another commenter.

The challenging of societal norms continues.

