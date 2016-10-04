It is complex, doesn’t involve a smartphone and tempts you to spend time doodling like a teenager in their bedroom.

But the phenomenon known as bullet journaling is making waves, and is being hailed as an anxiety-busting time-saver.

It involves marking the blank pages of a notepad with numbers, and creating an index in which to jot down ideas and tasks in bullet points.

Using a system of symbols, the notes are then assigned actions. These are then moved to other sections of the notebook, such as a “future log”, monthly diary, short term planner, and daily checklist. The result is a bullet journal, or BuJo.

Sound complicated? It is. Watch the video below to get to grips with the idea which Vogue has described as “KonMari for your racing thoughts.”

Digital product designer and New Yorker Ryder Carroll created the system which its website dubs “the analogue system for the digital age".

And devotees have been proudly sharing their BuJos online, and showcasing their unique designs.

So, what’s the point? Daniel Levitin, the author of The Organised Mind, observed in a recent interview with the New York Magazine that people seem paradoxically attracted to BuJo because it is complex. In fact, some users have chosen to make their BuJos even more intricate than Carroll’s original plan.

Levitin believes that is becomes the system involves “externalising your memory” and works similarly to other popular note-taking methods and mindfulness tactics by giving your mind space to process what you have to do at any given point, be that go to the post office or get milk.

Mental Health Awareness: Facts and figures







10 show all Mental Health Awareness: Facts and figures

















1/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report 30 per cent of people deal with anxiety by talking to a friend or relative, or by going for a walk. Getty

2/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report Almost one in five people feel anxious all or a lot of the time. PA

3/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report 22 per cent of women feel anxious a lot or all of the time, compared to 15 per cent of men. Roman Levin/Flickr Creative Commons

4/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report 45 per cent of people who feel anxious in everyday life cite financial issues as their biggest cause of worry. Getty

5/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report And 26 per cent of people who feel anxious say fearing for the welfare of their children and loved ones leaves them burdened with worry. And 26 per cent of people say fearing for the welfare of their children and loved ones leaves them burdened with anxiety.

6/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report 27 per cent of people who suffer from anxiety say work issues, such as long hours, are the source of the problem. Getty

7/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report But 16 per cent use alcohol to cope, while 10 per cent turn to cigarettes in the face of anxiety. Unemployed people are more likely to resort to these harmful strategies: 27 per cent use alcohol and 23 per cent use cigarettes. AFP/Getty

8/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report Only seven per cent of people who say they suffer from anxiety seek help from their GP. Getty

9/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report People are thought to be more anxious than they were five years ago. Alessandra/Flickr Creative Commons

10/10 Mental Health Foundation: Living With Anxiety report The stresses of modern life are thought to have created "The Age of Anxiety". Getty

"In other words, don’t just try to keep track of things in your head," Levitin explains. "Somehow get what’s in your head out there in the world, whether that means writing it down in a journal or on little three-by-five index cards, covering your desk and your fridge and your walls with Post-its, or making voice memos."

It's no wonder that the seemingly strange trend has caught on, as experts believe that such methods can help to combat anxiety by making thoughts easier to deal with and find solutions for.