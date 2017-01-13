China's new topsy-turvy bridge actually has three bridges woven into one

A bridge doesn't need to include the standard, gray concrete beams, cables, and deck. They can twist and turn and pop with color.

That's the philosophy behind the Lucky Knot bridge in Changsha, China, which was designed by Next Architects.

Spotted by Designboom, the whimsical pedestrian bridge actually has three bridges woven into one structure. Next Architects was awarded the project after their design proposal won an international competition in 2013, Michel Schreimachers, a partner at the firm, tells Business Insider. The steel bridge in Changsha's newly redeveloped city center was completed in late 2016.

Check it out below.

The Lucky Knot stretches over a highway and the Dragon King Harbor River, sitting 78 feet above the river so boats can travel beneath it.

(Next Architects )

The 600-foot bridge is actually three separate bridges intertwined into one. Pedestrians can access it from eight street entrances.

(Next Architects )

The three walkways overlap at five points, which Schreimachers calls "moon gates."

(Next Architects )

The bridge's design mimics that of roller coaster tracks. Rather than just connecting the two sides, Schreimachers says, it also functions as a pedestrian playground.

(Next Architects )

The design team was inspired by the Chinese knot, which is how the bridge got its name.

(Next Architects )

In ancient Chinese folk art, the knot stands for luck and prosperity, Schreimachers says. The color red also symbolizes good fortune and joy.

(Next Architects )

Next Architects is known for creating unconventional bridges. The firm also built one in a Netherlands floodplain last year that can be submerged in water.

(Next Architects )

Like Next's other designs, the Lucky Knot is anything but ordinary.

(Next Architects )

Read more:

• 9 of history's greatest philosophers reveal the secret to happiness

• 98% of all Japanese adoptions are employers adopting the adult men on their staff, not children

• 13 things you're doing wrong from the moment you wake up

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.