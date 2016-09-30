7 seasonal sweatshirts to ease you into autumn

The arrival of autumn brings with it grey skies and a definite chill in the air but also the perfect excuse to update your cold-weather wardrobe.

While it might be a little premature to start whipping out the woolly jumpers, welcoming long sleeves back into your look is a great way to transition through to cooler climes.

Sweatshirts offer a refined take on an all-American classic that can be thrown on with almost anything while also being super comfortable.

Whether you’re looking to spare no expense or you’re after a bargain buy that will see you through the coming weeks, the sportswear classic has become a fashion wardrobe staple. Why not invest in this season’s cheaper and more fun alternative to knitwear.

Topshop Sporty Chevron Sweat, £26





This sporty number from Topshop takes on one of autumn/winters key colours with a camel chevron design. The combination of red and white, paired with a ribbed crew neck and slight dropped shoulders give the traditional sweatshirt a fresh, modern feel.

Calvin Klein Logo Sweatshirt, £90





The 90s are everywhere and have been for a while, so investing in one of the decade’s most influential brands promises to be a good investment. Crafted from soft cotton terry, it features the iconic CK logo on the front and is available in black, white and grey.

Cos Rib Cuff Sweatshirt, £59





Cos do classics so well and this cuffed sweatshirt executes off-duty cool super effortlessly. The Ivory design is contrasted with a burgundy trim on the collar, hem and cuffs while the relaxed, rounded shape and dropped shoulders hone in on its sportswear roots.

Kenzo Black Tiger Embroidered Sweatshirt, £175





Kenzo’s signature tiger motif is instantly recognisable and this embroidered sweatshirt is guaranteed to turn some heads. Embellished on to 100% black cotton jersey in a mish-mash of bright bubblegum, yellow and blue. This statement making piece is made to last season after season.

Jaeger Diagonal Dash Print Sweatshirt, £60





Sweatshirts are generally considered as casual wear but this chic green patterned option from Jaeger would look just as great in the office as it would paired with jeans at the weekend. The diagonal print paired with the high boat neckline add stylish take on the classic cut.

H&M Pink Sweatshirt, £14.99





Pink is set to be a huge trend for autumn/winter so it’s not all doom and gloom from here on in. True to the sweatshirt's traditional design, this option has a relaxed fit and ribbing at the cuffs and the hem.

Fila Blackline Betty, £50





Go classic with a traditional sportswear brand and opt for this basic crew neck sweat Fila. The simple black outer is finished with discreet ribbed cuffs and hem while the bold red, green, yellow and white logo insignia makes for a commanding feature.