A guide to Autumn/Winter 2016’s best men’s fragrances

If you’re the kind of guy who has a penchant for aftershave chances are you’ll have quite a collection brewing by now but there’s always room for more, right? Well the changeable world of fragrance certainly thinks so; it’s officially autumn after all. With the new season upon us we tend to reflect the changing seasons with a subtle switch up in our scent but as us Brits know all too well, the climate can vary wildly. Should you opt for a whiff that reflects crisp winter frost, damp mists or the warmth of a cosy fireplace? Decisions, decisions. Luckily, thanks to a barrage of new launches and the staying power of staunch classics you can get the best of both worlds with scents that run the scope of seasonal unpredictability.

Leading the charge this autumn is a mutable range of complex, grounded and masculine new fragrances from some of the industry’s most prominent brands. First up, Jean Paul reinvents an old favourite with a new touch of sophistication. Le Male Essence is still offered in the shape of a male torso but this time it’s faceted with broader shoulders and delicate notes of cardamom, precious woods and costus root. Prada also launched a new scent this month, L’homme Prada, which again combines classic on-brand ingredients such as amber and iris but with the addition of fresh neroli and patchouli.

Despite the trend for fragrance rotation there are a few firm favourites that withstand a seasonal tweak. Earlier this year saw the launch of Mr Burberry, Jimmy Choo Man Intense and Yves Saint Laurent L’homme Ultime; technically, these should all be assigned for warmer climes but their combination of woody, intense and aromatic notes means they’re just as well suited for the colder and shorter days of autumn.

If you’re looking for a classic, signature scent that will stand the test of time though, the back catalogue of enduring men’s fragrances is plentiful. Everything Chanel does is timeless but our favourite has to be Chanel Bleu; it’s fresh and clean but with a woody aromatic fragrance. Similarly, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille and the modernised Dior Sauvage promise to reinvent your aromatic wardrobe time and time again.