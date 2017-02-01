How to get this season’s sleek, straight hair

When it comes to spring/summer, loose, tousled waves are the seasonal got- trend but this year it’s all change. Instead, it’s time to turn down the volume with hair worn salon sleek, slick and smoothed to the scalp. That’s right, hair straighteners are officially hot again.

On the runway, the desire for poker-straight hair was a clear victor in the mane-stakes with designers revelling in chic, polished locks. Here, it’s about super-smooth hair with an almost synthetic amount of shine.

At Balmain, model’s tresses were sharp, wet looking and polished to within an inch of their life. Groomed away from the face, the hair was parted to the left with the lengths held back behind the ears. The same could be said for Narciso Rodriguez where a mannish side parting was the look of choice not forgetting a heavy dose of shine and some serious hot-ironing. While the exaggerated parting was mirrored by designers such as Dries Van Noten, Prada, Marchesa and Kenzo, the likes of Victoria Beckham stuck to the centre

For them, it was all about keeping the hair modern and minimal with a glossy, luxurious finish. The great thing about this hair trend is that, despite being super-easy to emulate, is the perfect partner for offsetting a striking beauty look. So how easy is it to get that sharp, high-shine?

To recreate this look, start by applying a heat protectant to clean, damp hair and decide where you’d like your parting. To the side, centre or completely scraped back, either way, this look requires your hair to be pulled back off your face to stop it appearing greasy.

Next, blowydry your locks using a natural bristle brush for a smooth finish and follow by gliding straighteners from root to tip. The important thing here is to make sure all flyaways are eliminated and flat-ironing will help hair cuticles lie flat. Still got some stubborn baby hairs peaking through? Apply a little smoothing balm and finish with a glossy shine spray to help reflect light.