How to get glowing skin all year round

Lit from within skin is undoubtedly summer’s biggest beauty trend as healthy fresh complexions and cheekbones strobed to precision have us brimming with seasonal glow but why is this luminous spark reserved solely for warmer climes? Of course, the reality of harsh winds and chilly temperatures make achieving dewy skin all the more unfeasible but it’s not impossible; thanks to a host of new-fangled beauty products and the fervour of the fashion world’s elite illuminated skin is now in all year round.

Backstage at Gucci Autumn Winter 2016 (Rex)

It seems we’re not alone in our bid to cling on to those hot summer nights as the runway set fresh complexions trending for the new season. The typical look you would expect to see for spring/summer has stuck around to take on your winter woes but this time the radiance is otherworldly, it’s ethereal and hyper-real.

At Gucci and Valentino, makeup maestro Pat McGrath used glowing skin and illuminated cheekbones to add a hint of purity and rawness to the designer’s collections with an iridescent powder applied to the cheekbones, eyelids and cupid’s bow. Isabel Marant’s models got their glow on too with mini facials backstage and Becca Cosmetic’s Shimmering Skin Perfector applied onto the high points of the cheeks for peachy luminosity.

Paco Rabanne Autumn Winter 2016 (AFP/Getty)

Achieving this look in the real world means your skincare routine will require some extra TLC as competing with the actuality of winter’s harsh weather conditions becomes all the more real. A smooth, hydrated canvas is essential so make sure your skin is perfectly prepped with plenty of moisturiser or facial oil. The power of a good facial massage should also never be underestimated as it helps stimulate blood flow for a youthful complexion; start at the jawline and make small circles with your thumbs up to the centre of your face and then towards you ears and repeat around four times. If that’s not enough, fortunately there are plenty of makeup essentials you can rely on too with an illuminating primer and highlighter at the forefront of your glowy skin arsenal; apply the highlighter along your brow bones, cheeks, down your nose and dotted in your cupids bow for a subtle pop of shimmer.