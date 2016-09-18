Your favourite autumn trends for less

Great coat

When you get as much wear out of your coats and jackets as you do in this country, they simply cant be an afterthought. Luckily this season's outerwear is primed for pole position.

Evening

With autumn on the approach, it's not long before thoughts will be turning to party season. And this year, fashion fans are spoiled for outfits to stay out all night in. Key style note: more is more.

Street success

This season, street wear strutted its stuff on the catwalk. Athleisure took an outspoken turn for autumn/winter with supersized puffa jackets aplenty and sporty trouser stirrups peeking out of sneakers.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlets are the place to find all your favourite high-street and designer brands at up to 60% less. Find your nearest centre or check #MGInsider for the highlights from London Fashion Week.