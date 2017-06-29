Cult cosmetics brand Nars has come under fire after announcing that it will be going back on its cruelty-free stance in order to enter the Chinese market.

A move which has understandably upset their fan base, Nars’ decision to begin sales in China – a market where animal testing is mandatory for all cosmetic companies – has seen consumers take to social media in an angry response.

While some say the brand is putting “money over principles” others are calling for fellow beauty lovers to completely disown them by sharing the hastag #boycottnars.

After a wave of criticism, Nars shared an Instagram post where it explained that while the company was against animal testing and will remain cruelty free elsewhere, this move was necessary for them to be able to start selling products in China.

“We want you to know that we hear you. The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen,” Nars wrote in a statement.

“We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China.

“NARS is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world.”

Despite their attempt to quash consumer concerns, hundreds of people responded to say that they would be boycotting the brand.

“Surely the principles should be greater than profits. Shame on you,” one person wrote.

beyond disappointing when cruelty free makeup brands put profit before ethics and decide to sell in China, looking at you Nars — mel 🥀 (@melaniedrinnan) June 26, 2017

Another added, “All you have achieved with this post is prove that ultimately you care more about cashing in on the Chinese market rather than subjecting animals to horrendous lab testing.”

While NARS fans are understandably incensed with the brand’s decision to compromise its beliefs, it’s not the only beauty company that sell cosmetics in China, and therefore, have to test on animals by law.

Nars just a heads up, your greed for more money and losing your CF status for China is gonna backfire. So many customers will go elsewhere. — Betsie (@betsieburgess) June 25, 2017

According to a US report, “China is projected to become the largest market for personal care and cosmetics products globally in the next five to ten years”, with well-known brands L’Oreal, Benefit, Rimmel London and Shiseido – which owns Nars – among its biggest sellers.