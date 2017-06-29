nars-cosmetics-lipsticks.jpg
Nars Cosmetics boycotted by consumers as it announces it’s no longer a cruelty-free brand

Angry beauty fans have started sharing the hastag #boycottnars / Getty Images for NARS

"This is ugly horrible greed"

Cult cosmetics brand Nars has come under fire after announcing that it will be going back on its cruelty-free stance in order to enter the Chinese market.

A move which has understandably upset their fan base, Nars’ decision to begin sales in China – a market where animal testing is mandatory for all cosmetic companies – has seen consumers take to social media in an angry response.

While some say the brand is putting “money over principles” others are calling for fellow beauty lovers to completely disown them by sharing the hastag #boycottnars. 

After a wave of criticism, Nars shared an Instagram post where it explained that while the company was against animal testing and will remain cruelty free elsewhere, this move was necessary for them to be able to start selling products in China.

“We want you to know that we hear you. The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen,” Nars wrote in a statement.

“We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China.

“NARS is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world.”

 

We want you to know that we hear you. The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen. We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China. We have decided to make NARS available in China because we feel it is important to bring our vision of beauty and artistry to fans in the region. NARS does not test on animals or ask others to do so on our behalf, except where required by law. NARS is committed and actively working to advance alternative testing methods. We are proud to support the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS), a globally recognized organization at the forefront of advancing non-animal methods in China and around the world. NARS is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world. For more on the good work IIVS is doing, see: http://bit.ly/2rVjnwV

A post shared by @narsissist on

Despite their attempt to quash consumer concerns, hundreds of people responded to say that they would be boycotting the brand.

“Surely the principles should be greater than profits. Shame on you,” one person wrote.

 

Another added, “All you have achieved with this post is prove that ultimately you care more about cashing in on the Chinese market rather than subjecting animals to horrendous lab testing.”

While NARS fans are understandably incensed with the brand’s decision to compromise its beliefs, it’s not the only beauty company that sell cosmetics in China, and therefore, have to test on animals by law.

 

 

According to a US report, “China is projected to become the largest market for personal care and cosmetics products globally in the next five to ten years”, with well-known brands L’Oreal, Benefit, Rimmel London and Shiseido – which owns Nars – among its biggest sellers. 

