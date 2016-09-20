Autumn may have only just crept up on us but next season’s styles will be around in a flash. The temptation to buy on-trend items is compelling but for most of us splashing out on something that we will only wear for a couple of months isn’t feasible; so just how can you stay on trend season after season without breaking the bank? With London Fashion Week coming to an end, we’ve rounded up seven trends that promise to stand the test of time and transition you stylishly from now until spring/summer 2017.

Pyjama Shirt

The full pyjama look has been knocking about for a few seasons, both on and off the catwalk, and it looks like it’s here to stay. It’s still a huge trend for the cooler months and looks set to continue well into next season too with the likes of Burberry, Shrimps and Ashley Williams electing duvet days for spring/summer 2017.

Biker Boots

New Look Black Leather Chunky Buckle Boot £29.99 newlook.com

A pair of boots is a must-have for winter but they look equally as stylish paired with a floral dress in warmer climes. The utilitarian stomper boot is autumn/winter’s firm favourite with chunky soles and lace-ups lining the runway but at London Fashion Week, the trend for combat boots persisted. Gareth Pugh, Versus and Burberry paired theirs with miniskirts, wide leg trousers and blooming midi dresses.

Pink Leather Jacket

Mango Zipped Biker Jacket £49.99 mango.com

Proving that pink isn’t purely reserved for Wednesdays designers have been crushing on rosy hues for a while and the spring/summer 2017 looks proved that this fresh rosy palette is stronger than ever with Topshop, Preen and Emilia Wickstead scaling the shade range. A biker jacket is great way to transition this trend between seasons or alternatively introduce the colour subtly with some key accessories.

Ruffled Dress

Whether they’re trimming hems or spiralling from the arms, architectural ruffles are the foundation of a fashion forward look and luckily they’re staying firmly on the sartorial radar. They were given a high fashion makeover this season and at London Fashion Week they dominated a host of collections from Erdem to Mother of Pearl. Wear yours on a floral maxi dress that promises to look just as good with a pair of boots as it does sandals in the summer time.

Chain-Handle Bag

M&S Black Mock Croc Bag £29.50 marksandspencer.co.uk

Accessories are a great way to experiment with trends and chunky chains have been dominating fixtures and fittings for a few seasons now, from necklaces to bags and pretty much everything in between. For autumn/winter they were the bag du jour for Gucci and Chanel but Marques Almeida is increasing their life expectancy through to next season too. Wear yours as a cross body, over the shoulder or even as a clutch.