Parisian label Vetements are time and again criticised for stealing ideas from other people; remember the DHL T-shirt they sent packing down the spring summer 2016 runway?

Well, they’re at it again.

Having reimagined an Eastpak backpack, the street wear brand is selling their version for a hefty £715.

That’s £675 more than the brand’s virtually indistinguishable Pak’r style which will only set you back £40.

So what’s the difference?

In all honesty, it’s hard to tell. Apart from two key details: an oversized top handle and a small Vetements logo in the bottom corner, they’re pretty much identical.

It doesn’t stop there though.

This season, the brand has announced it’s working with a total seventeen brands for its latest offering, taking items from the likes of Levi’s, Mackintosh, Dr. Martens and Reebok and giving them a Vetements makeover.

All at an escalated price, of course.

Other items from the collection include a royal blue Champion hoodie which retails for around £650 and a pair of Reebok socks which can be yours for just £69.

The label’s oversized hoodies and metal band T-shirts, fly off the shelves in stylish boutiques all over the world despite charging couture level prices for what is essentially street wear garb.

But, is this a scam or an ingenious subversion against the old-world mentality of high-fashion?