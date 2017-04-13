Just when you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to denim trends, Vetements comes along with a pair of jeans that expose your entire bum.

As if the Topshop jeans with clear plastic panels or Re/Done’s “High-Rise Ass Rip Jeans” weren’t enough, the French fashion brand has created their most scandalous pair yet.

Taking to Instagram, Vetements shared a cheeky – literally – image to unveil its latest collaboration with Levi’s. Enter, the “High-Rise Distressed Jeans.”

Available now on MyTheresa.com, the brand makes a point of the zipper detailing that not only runs down the backs of the legs, but also right down the centre of the derriere.

And, just in case you thought they were for show, the fashion house kindly snapped them in action revealing a sneaky-peek of flesh.

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Interestingly, the feature isn’t mentioned online where the jeans are described as, “dark blue washed denim and finished with zipped details at the front.”

In true Vetements style, they don’t come cheap either - as this pair of butt-bearing jeans will set you back a cool $1,870 (£1,490).

But, they’re not the first brand to offer up salacious slacks. Remember Alexander McQueens “bumster” jeans? Shown in his 1993 “Taxi Driver” collection these sat several inches lower than normal to expose the top portion of the rear.