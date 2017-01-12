In recent years, the suit has loosened its grip on the work place with a wide range of professional careers redefining the definition of what it means to dress smart.

These days, it’s likely that many of us will never really have to wear anything more formal than a pair of tailored trousers, as the days of donning a stuffy suit, stiff shirt and tie are well on their way out.

The way we dress is so often a compelling reflection of social change and with people in the UK working longer hours than ever before, can you really blame us for seeking a little comfort?

As we look to the likes of Celine’s Phoebe Philo, who redefined what women aspire to wear with her uniform of roll necks and crisp white trainers, we are witnessing a shift from corporate identity to a more individual one.

Even the most unlikely of style heroes – Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg – demonstrate that wearing t-shirts and trainers to the office so consistently can signify creativity and a more modern working uniform.

From entrepreneurs to accountants, the rules of workplace style are changing.

It’s all in the jeans

No longer the reserve of the weekend, jeans have finally ditched their dangerous liaison with soccer mums and the stonewashed Jeremy Clarkson effect. Instead, they’ve become a steadfast in any well-edited work wardrobe with designers thrusting a myriad of styles in our direction.

From cropped and frayed to indigo and high-waisted, you can’t just roll into the office in any old pair. A boom in the market has seen luxury brands tap into denim’s natural simplicity with the likes of Vetements and Gucci selling their iterations for well over £1000.

Luckily, this influx can be felt on the high street too, albeit at a fraction of the price.

Phoebe Philo is known for her uniform of sweaters and crisp white trainers (AFP/Getty Images)

Sneaker pimps

High heels will always have their place in the office but, if we can get the same job done in a pair of trainers then bring it on. But, while they do offer a more comfortable solution to work wear, that doesn’t mean you can afford to get lazy with your choices.

Rocking up to the office in a ratty pair of Asics will not make the cut, instead, take head of the thriving success of Adidas’ Stan Smiths or Gazelle’s, or opt for an embellished slip-on style.

When it comes to styling, the trick here is to pair them with a power-lite uniform of tailored trousers or even a straight cut jean with a boxy blazer.

Subtle scents

When it comes to wearing perfume in the workplace, the more is more approach to smelly stuff has become seriously frowned upon.

While there was nothing understated about the 80s for instance - when sheathing yourself in Calvin Klein’s Obsession was as much a part of power dressing as the suit - these days, there has been a shift towards less potent scents.

Some offices have even gone as far as to introduce scent-free workplaces and, while it's nice to smell good when you're surrounded by colleagues it's important to remember that a little goes a long way.

Bare faced beauty

With longer commutes into work, for women, every precious moment counts and while some battle against a throng of disapproving busybodies as they attempt to apply mascara on the tube, others have given it up altogether.

No longer an expectation, women are going to work, and anywhere they like for that matter, barefaced and without comment.

The tattoo taboo

For years, tattoos have been considered part of a counterculture but they are increasingly becoming more popular than ever. From celebrities like Victoria Beckham to former PM’s wife Samantha Cameron, tattoos are rapidly becoming part of the mainstream and luckily, it’s something a growing number of employers are beginning to recognise.

Finally, modern workplace standards are recognising that having skin art has very little to do with your ability to do your job.