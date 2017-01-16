Forget almond milk, and scrap those cartons of soya, because there’s a new so-called superfood in town.

Health-conscious hipsters who are constantly on the look out for the latest, cutting-edge wellness trend are turning to camel’s milk.

Even Kim Kardashian gave it a go while visiting Bahrain last year.

It has been credited with improving conditions ranging from autism to diabetes and even crohn’s disease - but, you might want to read on before swinging by the shops and smothering your wheat-free, sugar-free granola in it.

Got Camels Milk??? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 1, 2012 at 5:01am PST

The problem here isn’t the fact that it costs $18 per pint, but that it’s health-busting claims are actually completely unproven.

One company, Desert Farms, created by Californian native Walid Abdul-Wahab, has censured by the FDA for making assertions about the therapeutic benefits of drinking camels milk.

In a warning letter, the agency remind Wahab that the product cannot be used or promoted as being a drug.

“The therapeutic claims on your website and Facebook page establish that these products are drugs because they are intended for use in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease,” the FDA wrote.

“As explained further below, introducing or delivering these products for introduction into interstate commerce for such uses violates the [Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act].”

If Desert Farms do not comply, the FDA has threatened to seize Wahab’s milk supply or seek an injunction against him.