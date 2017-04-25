istock-491701181.jpg
  1. INDYEATS

Eating aged cheese could help you live longer, study finds

Scientists hope the findings will allow people to make changes to their diet that could help them to live longer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

That chunk of cheddar might be good for you after all

As delicious as it is, cheese has a bit of a reputation for being bad for you but now new research has given us the news we’ve been waiting for.

Aged cheeses like cheddar, brie and parmesan could help boost life expectancy and prevent liver cancer. 

  • Read more

Why you should be pairing cheese with tea

The study, from Texas A&M University, found that these cheeses contain a compound known as spermidine which stops damaged liver cells from replicating.

AS such, it has the ability to prevent liber fibrosis - the accumulation of scar tissue that occurs in most diseases of the organ - and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common form of liver cancer.

After analysing spermidine treatment in mice over their entire lifespan, researchers found that their life expectancy increased by an impressive 25 per cent. 

British Cheese Week: Causing a stink in a town near you

British Cheese Week: Causing a stink in a town near you

  • 1/10

  • 2/10

  • 3/10

  • 4/10

  • 5/10

  • 6/10

  • 7/10

  • 8/10

  • 9/10

  • 10/10

And while further research is required to determine whether this could translate for humans, if it did, it could help us reach 100-years-old rather than the current life expectancy of 81, The Express reported.

The scientists also found that consuming foods like mushrooms, soya, legumes and whole grains regularly can also have the same life-extending effects. 

  • Read more

People who eat more cheese are thinner, finds study

Leyuan Liu, an assistant professor at the university, said: “Severely cutting the number of calories consumed, restricting the amount of methionine (a type of amino acid found in meat and other proteins) in the diet and using the drug rapamycin have been shown to truly prolong the lifespans of vertebrates.

”But eating less and not eating meat will not be welcomed by general population, while rapamycin has shown to suppress the human immune system - therefore, spermidine may be a better approach.“

Comments