It’s one of those jobs that chocolics could only dream of having but, thanks to Mondelez International, eating chocolate for a living is about to become a reality for one lucky cocoa-lover.

The company responsible for some of your favourite chocolate brands – think Cadbury, Milks, Prince and Oreo – have officially announced an opening to join their team as a professional chocolate taster.

The successful candidate will help them to test, perfect and launch new products all over the world.

Posted on employment social-networking site Linked In, Mondelez International is looking for someone with a passion for confectionary, the ability to be honest when giving an opinion and who is eager to try new and inventive products.

The lucky candidate must, of course, be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage goods and use clearly defined vocabulary to describe products.

What it's like to recreate your head using chocolate







5 show all What it's like to recreate your head using chocolate







1/5 Can you see the resemblance? Rachel Hosie

2/5 Rachel's scan appears on screen Rachel Hosie

3/5 The creation of Rachel's head commenced Rachel Hosie

4/5 The finished product Rachel Hosie

5/5 Some of the finished faces Candy Mechanics

Located out of a Mondelez building in Reading, the position is advertised as part time and ‘to work 7.5 hours per week Tuesday-Thursday 12:15-2.45pm.’

Think you’ve got what it takes? Then apply here.

We can only imagine what the interview will be like.