Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Coke Life - Coca-Cola is on a continuous mission to make its soft drinks healthier.

The latest in the list, however, is seriously unusual. Coca-Cola Plus is essentially Coke with added fibre.

Going on sale in Japan this March, the drink is sugar and calorie-free and contains contains five grams of indigestible dextrin, which was created as a supplement for people with fibre deficiencies.

Coca-Cola Plus was actually first launched years ago but was taken off the shelves. Now, it’s back. And Diet Coke addicts are rejoicing.

Some people are calling it the healthiest Coke variant ever and there’s a lot of excitement about the claim that the fibre could reduce fat absorption from food, if drunk whilst eating.

In fact, Coca-Cola Plus is being marketed as the first Coke drink that actively improves your health.

What’s more, according to Coca-Cola, drinking one bottle a day with meals will help control the levels of triglycerides in the blood after eating.

Games with fizz: How Coca-Cola capitalises on The Olympics







9 show all Games with fizz: How Coca-Cola capitalises on The Olympics















1/9

2/9 Coca Cola

3/9 Coca Cola

4/9 Coca Cola

5/9 Coca Cola

6/9 Coca Cola

7/9 Coca Cola

8/9 Coca Cola

9/9 Coca Cola

The drink is being targeted at over-40s who still crave Coca-Cola flavour but no longer want to consume so many unhealthy drinks.

But how good it tastes remains to be seen.

Reviewing Coca-Cola Plus’ previous incarnation nearly seven years ago, CNN wrote: “Coca-Cola Plus Fiber is like drinking an ultra-sweet cola-flavoured jelly with a heavy dose of faux citrus and a biting carbonation.

“A remote high-five to anyone who can finish a whole bottle and eat another meal that day.”

They said the fibre makes the texture of the drink much thicker than that of usual Coke, and “the gooiness sticks in your throat like milk.”

So perhaps its health claims won’t be enough to offset a less than pleasant drinking experience.