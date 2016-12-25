DJ BBQ's Outdoor Sunday roast

In this video, Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ takes the humble Sunday roast outdoors.

The Food Tube star said: “You know when you want to do the full Sunday roast in the kitchen, it’s a lot of pressure on the oven and the stove top.

“So maybe bring one of the main ingredients outdoors or as what I’m going to do today, I’m going to bring all the ingredients outdoors.”

DJ BBQ has come back from a world tour for Hellmann’s Finding Grilltopia series where he was set the task of convincing four non-grillers that food cooked over fire is the future.

And fresh from his global grilling adventure, DJ BBQ shares some of his mouthwatering recipes that can be enjoyed all-year round.

Get your cook on says Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ

The barbecue guru said: “It’s 365 when it comes to cooking barbecue. Any day of the year, all year man! When it’s cold, when it’s rainy, that’s when you want to get outside.”

Get inspired, get your cook on and start the journey into mastering the art of barbecue with DJ BBQ - watch his cooking series with The Independent here.