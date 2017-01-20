  1. Lifestyle
  2. Food and Drink

Donald Trump's head sculpted out of sweets for inauguration

Click to follow
Indy Lifestyle Online

Popular videos

For some, the beginning of Donald Trump’s tenure as president is marked by uncertainty and fear.

But inauguration day has been made a little sweeter by one London-based firm, who recreated the businessman’s head using candy.

We captured the hour-long process on camera, which saw a variety of coloured sugary pastes hand-moulded to resemble the new most-powerful man in the world.

The Spun Candy team started with a ball of candy with the distinctive orange hue of The Apprentice star.

capture.png

Eyes, lips and a nose were then moulded – and at that point the face bore a passing resemblance to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

After some more detail-work, the famous mop of blonde hair was added to the mix.

It was placed on top, and a tool was then used to give it the trademark bushy texture.

The end result is a scarily accurate giant lollipop big enough to cover your face.

Comments