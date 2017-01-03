The 13 best restaurants in London to try in 2017

Back in August, the Waitrose Good Food Guide 2017 published its ranking of the UK's 50 best restaurants.

While the top three places to check out in the UK this year are in Cumbria, Cornwall, and Nottinghamshire, London is still the foodie capital of the country. Fifteen restaurants in the capital make it onto the list.

The best restaurant in the UK, according to the Good Food Guide is L’Enclume, located in a small Cumbrian village, but four London venues make it into the top 10. Many of them also have the most expensive tasting menus in the city.

From regular award winner Le Gavroche in Mayfair, to the boundary-pushing menu at Restaurant Story in Bermondsey, here are the top 13, with their overall rankings in brackets.

13. Sketch (36th) — Two Michelin-starred restaurant Sketch in Mayfair is famous for its high-quality dishes, but stands out for its presentation. Dishes like this lavender ice cream are all served on quirky plates.

12. Restaurant Story (32nd) — This one Michelin-starred restaurant in Bermondsey serves just one menu in the evening, the "Full Story." The courses are called "chapters," and this lobster tail with edible flowers makes up "Chapter II."

(Kent Wang/Flickr)

11. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (29th) — Chef Blumenthal is famous for his experimental dishes. This starter at his restaurant in Knightsbridge, a chicken liver pate disguised as a satsuma and named "Meat Fruit," is one of his best-known.

10. The Greenhouse (25th) — The Greenhouse, a two Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair, is a new entry to the Good Food Guide's top 50 restaurants, and serves unique desserts like this chestnut and yuzu with honey and Guinness ice cream.

9. Marcus at the Berkeley (17th) — Chef Marcus Waering's two Michelin-starred restaurant at the Berkeley in Knightsbridge serves traditional dishes like Herwick lamb with baby garlic.

(Zsa Zsa Vella /Marcus Wareing )

8. Le Gavroche (16th) — The classic French cuisine at Chef Michel Roux Jr.'s two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche in Mayfair is legendary. It is one of few London restaurants that puts frogs' legs on the menu, served here with a pea veloute.

7. Fera at Claridges (13th) — Chef Simon Rogan's one Michelin-starred eatery at Claridge's hotel in Mayfair recently opened a chef's table seating six people. It serves a "surprise menu" that showcases produce from the restaurant's own farm, including dishes like fresh shoots with lardo and brown butter.

6. Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester (14th) — Chef Ducasse is one of France's best-known chefs. His restaurant at Mayfair hotel The Dorchester is one of only two in London that have been awarded three Michelin stars for serving unique dishes like this lobster with truffled chicken starter.

5. The Ledbury (11th) — Chef Brett Graham opened The Ledbury in Notting Hill when he was just 25, and it has earned him two Michelin stars. It serves a range of innovative dishes like this caramelised banana galette with salted caramel, passion fruit, and a peanut oil parfait.

( Javi Rtje Rejas /Flickr)

4. Hedone (8th) — One Michelin-starred Hedone in Chiswick offers an exciting and gorgeously presented menu. This dish of Wagyu beef imported from Australia is one of the more popular dishes on offer.

3. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (7th) — Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea is chef Gordon Ramsay's flagship restaurant, and has three Michelin stars to its name. Its desserts, like this lemonade parfait, are beautiful.

2. Hibiscus (5th) — Chef Claude Bosi blends traditional French cooking techniques with experimental flavour combinations to create his award-winning menu. With unique dishes like this Ovaltine parfait, it's no wonder Hibiscus is the second best restaurant in London.

1. Pollen Street Social (4th) — One Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social is the best restaurant in London, taking over from Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. It serves dishes like this chocolate and cherry dessert in an informal setting. The restaurant also won Best Front of House in the Good Food Guide's Editor Awards.

( Ewan Munro /Flickr)

