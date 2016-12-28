Everyone wants to know the secrets to success - how do people get there? What do they do that we’re not doing?

Of course, the food we eat doesn’t necessarily have the power to make us Olympic athletes or tech start-up millionaires, but it’s without a doubt more than just a source of fuel.

If you eat the right foods and develop healthy eating habits, you can become more focussed, energised and driven.

Entrepreneur, author and public speaker Tim Ferriss recently discovered just how crucial our food is when writing his new book, Tools of Titans.

In his research, he spoke to some of the most successful people in the world - be they top performers or entrepreneurs - about their tactics, routines and habits, including their diets.

Ferriss found that a lot of the world’s biggest achievers credit their eating habits with their success. So just what do they do?

It might sound boring, but eating the same thing for breakfast every day might be a good place to start. When you’re busy, deciding what to eat when you wake up in the morning is just one more thing to think about.

Best-selling author and blogger Seth Godin, for example, revealed to Ferriss that he has the same smoothie, consisting of frozen bananas, hemp powder, almond milk, prunes, and walnuts, every morning.

Alongside your smoothie, if you want to be really successful, try drinking titanium tea. The tea is Ferriss’ own blend made from Pu'er (an aged black tea), dragonwell green tea, coconut oil, MCT oil, turmeric and ginger.

Despite its foul smell, Ferriss drinks the tea - which he calls “rocket fuel for the brain” - every morning and believes it’s one of the best ways to energise yourself for the day and encourage fat-loss.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, coffee is not a recommended source of energy - Ferriss found his productivity levels soared when he gave up caffeine.

He believes it’s fine in moderation but if you drink too much, it “can contribute to long-term chronic fatigue” which will inhibit productivity.

In his book, Ferriss also recommends adding goat whey protein to your diet to boost your immune system.

Whilst it doesn’t exactly sound appetising, it was recommended to him by Charles Poliquin, “a famed strength coach, who's worked with Olympic medalists in 20+ sports,” according to Thrillist.

The reason goat whey is preferable to other whey proteins is that a lot of people struggle to digest lactose: “You can dodge that in large part by trying a goat whey protein instead of a normal dairy whey protein,” he says.

And perhaps one of the most important ways to improve your chances of success is in fact not to add anything to your diet but to eat nothing at all - Ferriss recommends fasting for three days every few months.

He spoke to Dr. Dominic D'Agostino, associate professor at the University of South Florida’s college of medicine, who recommends doing a ‘purge fast’ one to three times per year to “purge any precancerous cells that may be living in your body.”

Because when you’re healthier, you’re more able to focus and thus more likely to achieve your goals.