I’m Batman. At least, that’s what Rocksteady would like you to think while playing Batman Arkham VR. Was I Batman? For an hour, it genuinely felt like I was the Caped Crusader, attempting to unravel a murder mystery, one that shall not be detailed here to avoid spoilers).

Unfortunately, it was for just an hour as that’s how long it takes to finish the game, something of a disappointment for those looking for their next substantial experience in Gotham. Once complete, there are a few Riddler challenges, but nothing to hook you in once more; this is a one-and-done playthrough.

So, what do you experience in Batman Arkham VR? First, to fully enjoy the game we highly recommend investing in PlayStation Move controllers; without them, it’s just not the same immersive experience. If you do have the accessory, they act as Batman’s hands, enabling the hero to pick up items and use the Batbelt’s accessories. There are only three devices to play around with - grappling hook, scanner, and Batarang - allowing limited gameplay options.

This would, of course, only be a problem if the game was longer; in just an hour, there are only so many interactions you can make. Thankfully, the story is engaging enough to pull you along at a brisk pace, the ending being truly frightening - more so than Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - and somewhat confusing. Story-wise, the game is one of the most engaging hours of PSVR available at launch.

Batman Arkham VR would probably have been better if it borrowed more from the other Arkham games; where they were filled with stealth action, the VR game has little action and doesn’t allow for free walking, just Batman transporting from one location to another by pressing a button.

For just over £15, players should expect more than a glorified demo, something that Rocksteady have failed to deliver. Still, seeing yourself as Batman in a mirror doing the Macarena is hilarious - in that respect, this is a great game to introduce your friends to VR, but not really its own game.