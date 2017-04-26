Little Nightmares is a side-scrolling adventure platformer that takes place in a 3D space. You take control of Six, a tiny, yellow raincoat-clad protagonist with an uncertain background as you attempt to escape a series of dire and dingy rooms and head towards the tantalizing bright lights of freedom. It oozes unique style, but also seems strangely familiar at the same time...

The real draw of Little Nightmares is undoubtedly its art. The levels feel like a Tim Burton-esque diorama, and drip with bleak imagery, doing a superb job of crafting a terrible, depressing world. The game is a horror game that doesn’t rely on jump scares, and succeeds through its look, painting a disturbing, creepy environment that you’ll want to escape as soon as possible. Enemies tower over you, creatures scatter when you enter a room, and the lights cast sinister shadows on the walls. It’s every childhood fear wrapped up in one horrifying bundle, and its oppressive sensation doesn’t let up until the end. The foes are sad, freakish looking human-like creatures that are ten times as big as you, and communicate in nothing more than desperate moans and wails.

You’ll need to avoid them at all costs, so stealth is essential when creeping through the rooms of Little Nightmares. There’s a genuine sense of dread when you’re slowly making your way past one of these beings, and praying they don’t turn around and spot you.

It would be impossible to talk about Little Nightmares without referring to Playdead’s games, Limbo and Inside. It shares a startlingly similarity to these titles, particularly the latter, from the total lack of dialogue, the dark, distressing environments and the ambiguous visual storytelling. This is the game's core issue - most of the time it feels more like an imitator rather than innovator.

Gadgets and tech news in pictures







+ show all Gadgets and tech news in pictures



















































































1/43 Designed by Pierpaolo Lazzarini from Italian company Jet Capsule. The I.F.O. is fuelled by eight electric engines, which is able to push the flying object to an estimated top speed of about 120mph. Jet Capsule/Cover Images

2/43 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty Images

3/43 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty Images

4/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

5/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

6/43 The giant human-like robot bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie 'Avatar' and is claimed as a world first by its creators from a South Korean robotic company Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

7/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

8/43 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi Rex

9/43 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock playing one string light saber guitar perform jam session Rex

10/43 A test line of a new energy suspension railway resembling the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

11/43 A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a giant panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

12/43 A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Rex

13/43 A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota is displayed at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

14/43 A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

15/43 A man looks at an exhibit entitled 'Mimus' a giant industrial robot which has been reprogrammed to interact with humans during a photocall at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London Getty

16/43 A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is displayed during the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv Getty

17/43 Electrification Guru Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart talks about the electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV before it was unveiled before the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S Reuters

18/43 The Jaguar I-PACE Concept car is the start of a new era for Jaguar. This is a production preview of the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be revealed next year and on the road in 2018 AP

19/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's CEO Kazuya Kanemaru poses with his company's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' and other robots during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

20/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' Reuters

21/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

22/43 Singulato Motors co-founder and CEO Shen Haiyin poses in his company's concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

23/43 The interior of Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

24/43 Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 Reuters

25/43 A picture shows Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

26/43 Connected company president Shigeki Tomoyama addresses a press briefing as he elaborates on Toyota's "connected strategy" in Tokyo. The Connected company is a part of seven Toyota in-house companies that was created in April 2016 Getty

27/43 A Toyota Motors employee demonstrates a smartphone app with the company's pocket plug-in hybrid (PHV) service on the cockpit of the latest Prius hybrid vehicle during Toyota's "connected strategy" press briefing in Tokyo Getty

28/43 An exhibitor charges the battery cells of AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

29/43 A robot with a touch-screen information apps stroll down the pavillon at the Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

30/43 An exhibitor demonstrates the AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

31/43 Robotic fishes swim in a water glass tank displayed at the Korea pavillon during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

32/43 An employee shows a Samsung Electronics' Gear S3 Classic during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea Reuters

33/43 Visitors experience Samsung Electronics' Gear VR during the Korea Electronics Grand Fair at an exhibition hall in Seoul, South Korea Getty

34/43 Amy Rimmer, Research Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, demonstrates the car manufacturer's Advanced Highway Assist in a Range Rover, which drives the vehicle, overtakes and can detect vehicles in the blind spot, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

35/43 Chris Burbridge, Autonomous Driving Software Engineer for Tata Motors European Technical Centre, demonstrates the car manufacturer's GLOSA V2X functionality, which is connected to the traffic lights and shares information with the driver, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

36/43 Ford EEBL Emergency Electronic Brake Lights is demonstrated during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA

37/43 Full-scale model of 'Kibo' on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan EPA

38/43 Miniatures on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan. In its facilities, JAXA develop satellites and analyse their observation data, train astronauts for utilization in the Japanese Experiment Module 'Kibo' of the International Space Station (ISS) and develop launch vehicles EPA

39/43 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to the music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight. At this biennial event, the participating companies exhibit their latest service robotic technologies and components Getty

40/43 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight Getty

41/43 Government and industry are working together on a robot-like autopilot system that could eliminate the need for a second human pilot in the cockpit AP

42/43 Aurora Flight Sciences' technicians work on an Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automantion System (ALIAS) device in the firm's Centaur aircraft at Manassas Airport in Manassas, Va. AP

43/43 Flight Simulator Stefan Schwart and Udo Klingenberg preparing a self-built flight simulator to land at Hong Kong airport, from Rostock, Germany EPA

The game does have several standout moments, one of which will make you see Six in an entirely new light. The set pieces, such as being chased through hallways by the grotesque human-like masters, are well constructed, but the highs of Little Nightmares never reach those of Inside.

The problem is that the actual gameplay mechanics are nothing new. You’re not asked to do much more than push switches and find keys, and any puzzles that you run across won’t cause too much head scratching. It’s nothing you won’t have seen before, especially if you’re familiar with similar games in the genre, and it lacks the satisfaction that comes with cracking a tricky problem. A new mechanic is introduced right at the end of the game, but it’s used once, and then the credits roll.

Those credits come sooner than you might expect, too. My first play through took around three hours, and that’s with several deaths and a bit of exploring. The ending happens just as the story takes a turn, and feels abrupt for it. There are collectables, so if that’s your thing then there’s a reason to go back and play again, but for most people once will be enough.

Control wise, the game can feel clunky. Most of my deaths felt slightly unfair, a consequence of not grabbing a ledge at the right moment or succumbing to a lumbering enemy's unavoidable flailing arm. This is most notable in the intense confrontation moments, where a single slip up will cost you. Fair enough, but hard to swallow when it's the controls that let you down.

There’s no doubt that Little Nightmares is a disturbingly gorgeous game to look at. Artistically, it’s one of the most engaging games I’ve seen this year, and its imagery will stick with me for some time to come. The actual ‘game’ part of it though feels lacking, not helped by its length. If you’ve played Limbo and Inside and want more of the same, then Little Nightmares is an obvious choice. If you haven’t, seek them out first.