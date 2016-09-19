A Twitch streamer named Rickeybot was attacked and mugged on Sunday evening while playing Pokémon Go in New York.

The robbery, which took place near Central Park at around midnight, was streamed live online.

The footage shows Rickey capturing a Pokémon before he is punched by a man wearing a head torch.

The unidentified man proceeds to rob him - stealing his mobile phone which streamed the thief’s escape.

I got mugged playing Pokémon GO in Central Park. Still talking to police and will go to hospital soon. My jaw is a mess. Thanks all. — rickeybot (@rickeybot) September 19, 2016

According to a comment on a Reddit thread, “the assailant fled on foot into the park, hid in some bushes and disabled the phones at which point the stream stopped.”

“I was already on the phone with the 22nd precinct in NYC before the phones stopped broadcasting.”

“Rickey btw is going to be fine. He did hit his head/jaw on the pavement. No concussion. Not sure if his jaw was broken. He has yet to get home. He spent over an hour with police before they took him to the hospital.”

Since the launch of Pokemon Go in July, there has been a string of criminal offences related to the game – from finding dead bodies to armed robbery.

