BlackBerry is going to stop designing its own phone, bringing to an end one of the most iconic products of the internet era.

The company used to be the biggest and most important smartphone maker in the world. But it has said that it will now stop designing them itself, instead outsourcing that development to partners.

It brings to an end months of speculation about what BlackBerry would do with its smartphone business, which has been gradually overtaken by companies like Apple and Samsung.

It had tried other options, like using Google’s Android operating system in phones that it built itself. But that doesn’t appear to have worked.

"The company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners," CEO John Chen said in a statement.

Closing down the part of its business that makes phones will help the company save on capital, it said. Instead, it will have other companies design and build them, removing the need for that investment.

BlackBerry hopes that it can instead revive itself by focusing on software, a focus that it says is now “taking hold”.

The BlackBerry was once a cultural phenomenon – inspiring the “CrackBerry” idea of people glued to their work email and communications. It also made its way into people’s personal lives, with BlackBerry Messenger becoming a central part of people’s communications in the mid-2000s.

But it didn’t see the rise of more sophisticated, touch screen smartphones like those made by Samsung and Apple. Sales gradually died off and, despite frenzied attempts to catch up, it never recovered.

Nokia's greatest hits: indestructible and inimitable







1/8 Nokia 5110 (1998) Targeted at the business market, the 5110 was one of the first handsets to feature the classic game Snake

2/8 Nokia 6810 (2004) Flipping this phone into gear might have looked like you were getting to grips with a butterfly knife, but the 6810 offered a full QWERTY keyboard in a candybar format.

3/8 Nokia N95 (2007) It was the most powerful smartphone when it was released, with a sliding keyboard, GPS, 5-megapixel camera , FM Radio, Bluetooth, Mp3 player and fully-functional 3G web browser. This still has respectable specs even in 2014.

4/8 Nokia 3310 (2000) Along with its 1999 predecessor the Nokia 3210, the 3310 is one of the best-selling phones of all time. It came with a range of tools including stop watch and calculator and - more importantly - had three games: Pairs II, Space Impact, Bantumi and Snake II. It also allowed texting to really take off by allowing for texts three times longer than standard.

5/8 Nokia 1110 (2005) The best selling phone of all time - even Apple doesn't come close - shifted an estimated 250 million units worldwide. Cheap, easy to use, nearly bullet-proof and battery for weeks. What's not to like?

6/8 Nokia 8810 (1998) Notable for its mostly-chrome construction, the 8810 had a whip-smart slider and was the first mobile to come with an internal antenna.

7/8 Nokia N-Gage (2002 More often found in the rogues' gallery than a best-of list, the N-Gage was Nokia's attempt to make a combined mobile and handheld game console. It, um, failed - badly. Partly because the old 'jack of all trade, master of none' adage is pretty relevant in tech, and also because you had to hold it side on to your head to use it as a phone.

8/8 Nokia 7600 (2004) Nokia's weird years make even the hardiest rebel look like a milquetoast. The 7600 was an appeal to the fashionable youth who understandably turned their nose up at it being young - not unhinged.

As such, it joins Nokia as a once iconic brand now consigned to history. BlackBerry’s death happened perhaps more gradually – going from being second in the phone market behind Nokia in 2009, when it controlled 20 per cent of the market, to much less than 1 per cent now.